Oakwood School senior signs to play tennis at Belmont Abbey

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Oakwood School announced that one of its seniors that was part of the school’s first-ever girls state championship in tennis is taking her game to the next level.

On Monday, the school announced Lily Aranyus had signed a national letter of intent to play at Belmont Abbey. Aranyus didn’t drop a single game or set this past season. Under Coach Andrew Burres, the team was able to complete a championship-winning season and joined the school’s three boys teams that have won state titles since 2014 under Burress.

With her parents, Gabor Varju and Judit Aranyos, coaches, and teammates from this year, Aranuus celebrated on Monday by signing at the Tewari Tennis Courts.

“Peers remark that not only is Lily a cool tennis player, but she is caring and helpful to all, always choosing kindness,” Oakwood Athletic Director Amy Gardner said in a press release. “She exhibits confidence and works hard to find solutions to difficult problems. She is creative, has a great sense of humor, and works to inspire others with her scholarly attitude, strong work ethic, and academic mindset.

“A team player, Lily is also individualistic and not afraid to stand up for her beliefs. Her willingness to help others, her academic prowess, her maturity, and her strong character are all qualities that others see each and every day.”

