CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — West Stanly defeated Washington 4-1 in Game 1 of the NCHSAA 2-A softball state championship Friday, using Lily Honeycutt’s two-hitter to end the Pam Pack’s winning streak at 28 games.

Game 2 of the best-of-three series will begin at noon Saturday at Anderson Softball Stadium. If Washington wins Game 2, Game 3 will begin at 7 p.m.

Washington’s first hit of the night was Ava Shae Mizell’s solo homer that put the Pam Pack up 1-0 in the third inning.

#NCHSAASB 2A Championship Series Game is through 3 innings with @PamPackWHS leading @WSHSathletics 1-0 on Ava Shae Mizell's solo HR in the bottom of the third. pic.twitter.com/oCb1vaT5O2 — NCHSAA (@NCHSAA) June 3, 2022

West Stanly scored two runs in the top of the fourth to take the lead. The Colts added two more runs in the fourth, and finished off the scoring with runs in the fifth and sixth innings.

Prior to the game, Mizell and Elizabeth Ingle of West Stanly were presented with 2A Softball Sportsmanship Awards.