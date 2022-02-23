J.H. Rose boys fall at home to Swansboro in 3-A opener

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The quest to win a state title in high school basketball began Tuesday with nearly every team from Pitt County advancing to the second round.

South Central, the No. 1 seed in the 3-A East boys bracket, picked up a home win along with Farmville Central, the No. 1 seed in the 2-A East boys bracket. The Jaguars are seeking their fourth straight state title.

The only real upset was J.H. Rose falling at home to Swansboro, 66-63.

On the girls’ side, Farmville Central, South Central, D.H. Conley and North Pitt each won in their home games.

The second round of play continues Thursday. Click the below links to see scores from the state playoff brackets.

