GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Football season is right around the corner, and polls are coming out for the high school football teams here in North Carolina.

NCPreps.com is one of the top recognized and visited websites for high school football in the state. Publisher Deana King and her staff work with Rivals.com to produce stories, polls, rankings, stats, videos and so much more for the football fans.

The website’s preseason team rankings are out, organized by classification.

4A rankings | 3A rankings | 2A rankings | 1A rankings

The website’s preseason All-State team was also recently named. It’s all leading up to their annual preseason high school football yearbook, which will be hitting store shelves and will be available for purchase online very soon.

King shared her thoughts and the ideology behind the rankings of the schools and players, going in depth about the top football programs here in Eastern North Carolina.

