CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A popular head football coach at West Charlotte High School is suspended, just weeks before the season gets underway.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools confirm coach Sam Greiner is under investigation, but the district will not reveal why.

Parents are taking action by starting a petition to reinstate the coach.

One mom says the complaints against the coach are coming from people who want his job.

“Greiner really uplifts those guys, and it’s bigger than football. He gets them ready for life,” said Rex Coble, whose son is a freshman on the West Charlotte High School football team.

Greiner is suspended with pay.

“It kind of hurt. We’ve been looking forward to having a good season with Greiner,” said Coble.

West Charlotte was forced to forfeit its entire season last year when Greiner was coach because of an ineligible player.

But now there are new allegations.

Sources tell Queen City News the current investigation is over claims of ineligibility surrounding a player’s home address and the coach not giving players enough water breaks during practice.

“I knew that it was not true. None of it was true,” said Toni Boyce, whose son is a junior on the football team at West Charlotte High School.

She calls the claims against Greiner a “witch hunt” by people who want the coach’s job.

“I really feel like it’s a lot of sour grapes because the coaches that were there before Greiner felt that they could have got the program, and to be honest with you, I think it has a lot to do with reverse racism because he’s a white coach,” said Boyce.

Ultimately, parents are worried about their kids and the impact on their upcoming season.

“That is the main reason we’re upset is because nobody’s thinking about those boys,” said Boyce.

CMS has been pushing for change since West Charlotte and Myers Park High Schools had to forfeit their football seasons last year because of ineligible players.

Boyce says for the first time this year, she had to upload documents like power bills or deeds and leases to prove her address into an app that the school is using to check for player eligibility.