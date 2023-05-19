GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — There are six high school baseball and softball teams left from Eastern North Carolina in the state playoffs. Their chase for a state title continues. But Friday’s rainy weather has some of them making other plans.

The on-and-off downpour in ENC has left some teams questioning whether they will continue their Friday games as regularly scheduled. J.H. Rose (3-A) has already moved its game against Northern Nash to Saturday at 6 p.m.

Northside softball was still set to play at East Columbus on Friday at 7 p.m. The winner will face North Duplin, which ended Pamlico County’s season on Thursday.

The areas south of Jacksonville have been hit hard with heavy rain and flooding, particularly in the Brunswick County area, which is next door to Columbus County.

