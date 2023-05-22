GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Regional play in the NC High School Athletic Association baseball and softball playoffs is being held this week to determine which teams advance to the state finals.

J.H. Rose baseball (24-3), winners of 11 straight, will square off in the Class 3-A East Regional against Southern Lee (19-8) in one of the baseball regional finals series. Rose beat Northern Nash, 8-2, on Saturday while Southern Lee disposed of Orange, 7-2.

Rose is trying to win its eighth state title (1975, 1997, 1999, 2003, 2004, 2008, 2021) and extend head coach Ronald Vincent’s list of accomplishments, which includes his 1,000th career win on April 12.

J.H. Rose tops Northern Nash, advances to 3-A regional final

Rose hosts the first game on Tuesday. Game 2 will be Thursday at Southern Lee. A third game, if necessary, will be Saturday.

Click here to get tickets and other information about the baseball regionals and state finals.

Class 3-A East: (6) Southern Lee vs. (1) J.H. Rose

Game 1: Tuesday, 6 PM @ J.H. Rose

Game 2: Thursday, 6 PM @ Southern Lee

Game 3: Saturday, 6 PM @ J.H. Rose (if needed)

Softball

In softball, North Duplin (21-2) also carries an 11-game win streak into regional final play.

The Rebels beat Pamlico County, 13-5, last Thursday to reach the regional round. They will face East Columbus (26-2), winners of eight straight. The Gators ended Northside’s season last Friday, 13-9.

North Duplin is also the higher seed and will be the host of Tuesday’s first game. The second game is Thursday at East Columbus with a third game, if needed, on Saturday.

Class 1-A East: (10) East Columbus vs. (4) North Duplin

Game 1: Tuesday, 7 PM @ North Duplin

Game 2: Thursday, 7 PM @ East Columbus

Game 3: TBD @ North Duplin (if needed)

Click here to get tickets and other information about the softball regional finals. The state finals are June 2-3 at N.C. State, Duke and UNC Greensboro.

NCHSAA baseball playoff brackets, results

Class 1A | Class 2A | Class 3A | Class 4A

NCHSAA softball playoff brackets, results

Class 1A | Class 2A | Class 3A | Class 4A