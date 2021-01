GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) -- D.H. Conley will make a return trip to the state high school volleyball championships after beating rival J.H. Rose in four sets during Tuesday's Class 3-A East Regional final.

The Vikings (15-1), who hosted the match, won the clash of Greenville rivals 3-1. The win puts the Vikings in the 3-A state final against Cox Mill. The two schools are scheduled to play Saturday at 6 p.m. at Green Level High School in Cary.