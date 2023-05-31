WILLIAMSTON, N.C. — TyQuan Bunch, a senior at Riverside High School, has made it official by signing his national letter of intent to run track for Barton College in Wilson.

He made it official during a signing ceremony on Wednesday. With that, he becomes the first Riverside High School athlete to sign a letter of intent to run track.

Bunch’s mother, Tieka Bunch, was beside him as he signed to seal the deal.

One last handoff from Coach Pointe to TyQuan Bunch (Sarah Hodges Stalls photo)

Mr. Bob and Mrs. Eula Rodgers, TyQuan Bunch, Tieka Bunch Back row: Coach Joseph Keyes (RHS), Gerald Pippens and Shamir Basnight (track teammates), Coach Bobby Williams (RHS) and Coach Clarence Pointe (RHS) (Sarah Hodges Stalls photo)

Tieka Bunch, TyQuan’s mother, along with Riverside High School Coaches Bobby Williams and Clarence Pointe look on as TyQuan becomes the first athlete in Riverside High School history to sign a national letter of intent to run track in college. (Sarah Hodges Stalls photo)

(left to right) Mr. Bob and Mrs. Eula Rodgers, Bunch uncle and aunt; TyQuan Bunch, Tieka Bunch, mother (Sarah Hodges Stalls photo)

“I’m excited and happy for him,” she said. “He knows he can achieve whatever as long as he puts God first.”

RHS track and field coach Clarence Pointe had no problem finding words to describe what Bunch has meant to the program, calling him “everything” for the last four years.

“He’s come in and worked hard since freshman year,” Pointe said. The coach pointed out that Bunch’s freshman year was “taken” from them by COVID, but he did not let that stop him.

He won a state championship his sophomore year as a long jumper, his coach pointed out. Bunch will be remembered at Riverside High School for breaking two school records. He broke the first record his junior year, and this year, he broke his own record by 11 inches.

“He broke the 200-meter dash record this year,” said Pointe, “which has been in place since 1990.” That was a Williamston High School record set by Tim Peel, according to Pointe.

The multi-sport athlete played football and basketball for the Knights, in addition to track and field.

Bobby Williams, RHS basketball coach who coached Bunch for four years, called him a “hard worker” and a “smart young man.”

“He’s meant a lot to our team and our school, and we’re gonna miss him,” Pointe said.