CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — One of the greatest runs in NC state high school basketball history ended, for now, on Saturday.

Farmville Central’s quest to win its fourth straight state title fell short on Saturday at the Dean Dome in Chapel Hill. Jay M. Robinson won the school’s first state title after holding off the Jaguars, 70-68. The win denied the Jaguars (27-4) their fourth straight state title, a feat last accomplished in Class 2-A by Kinston from 2012-15.

Farmville Central beat Forest Hills (86-71) in 2019, shared the state title with Shelby in 2020 after the coronavirus pandemic ended the season after the regional finals and won it again in 2021 over Hendersonville (113-98) in the highest-scoring state title game ever.

The loss also ended a 16-game win streak for the Jaguars.

Robinson looked like it might put the game on ice in the third quarter, extending a 34-29 halftime lead to 53-39. Jah Short scored nine straight points in the final two minutes of the third and Farmville Central continued to rally before knotting the game at 64-all with 2:33 left on a putback by Jadakis Daniels.

Jah Short catches fire at the end of the 3Q to get back within striking distance‼️ winds it wayyyy back for the SLAM🤯





The Bulldogs hit their free throws in the final moments and a desperation 3-pointer from halfcourt by Short fell short at the buzzer.

Robinson tops boys 70-68 to win the 2A title

Robinson controlled the boards, outrebounding Farmville Central 46-30. The Jaguars struggled shooting the ball, converting just 34.3%, including only 14.8% (4-of-27) from 3-point range.

Jermaine Gray had 22 points and earned MVP honors for the Bulldogs. Daevin Hobbs added 16 points and 17 rebounds.

2022 NCHSAA 2A Charlie Adams State Championship MVP🏀
16 PTS / 17 REB



🏆: Daevin Hobbs

Short finished with a game-high 28 points and earned Most Outstanding Player honors for the Jaguars.

Farmville Central’s MJ Williams and Robinson’s Jack Kilzi received the NCHSAA Sportsmanship Award.