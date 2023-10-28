CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — Rocky Mount’s McKinley Battle won the Class 3-A girls singles tennis title on Saturday while Greene Central’s Anna Katherine Medlin fell short of winning the Class 2-A girls singles title.

Battle came back to beat Rennie Liu in the championship match to give Rocky Mount its first-ever girls’ individual tennis championship. Liu won the first set 6-3 but Battle rallied to win the next two sets 6-0, 6-1.

Battle lost just two games in the first two rounds. She beat Luci Falls of Lake Norman Charter, 6-4, 6-2, to reach the finals.

Research Triangle senior Olivia Hankinson defended her 2A singles championship and won her third individual championship overall as she dominated the competition at Ting Park. Hankinson, who also won a doubles title in 2020 with Sabrina Grewal, dropped just four sets in her four matches on Friday and Saturday.

In the championship match, Hankinson beat Greene Central’s Anna Katherine Medlin 6-1, 6-0. Medlin outlasted Salisbury’s Lucy Barr 4-6, 6-3, 6-0 and Community School of Davidson’s Jadan Rounds, 7-6 (3) 6-2 to reach the finals.

Click here for more on Saturday’s singles and doubles state championships.