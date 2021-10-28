Rose, Conley, Ayden-Grifton advance to Eastern semis of state volleyball playoffs

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — There were 12 high school volleyball teams in Eastern North Carolina still in the state playoffs heading into Thursday.

Now, there are only five.

J.H. Rose, D.H. Conley and Ayden-Grifton picked up home wins on Thursday. They will each have home games on Saturday. Add volleyball powers Camden County and Perquimans in that mix also.

Conley (25-2) will host Holly Springs (18-6) in Saturday’s fourth round of the Class 4-A state playoffs. The game is set for 1 p.m. Conley beat Ashley on Thursday, 25-18, 22-25, 25-19, 25-13.

Rose (24-3) beat Carrboro 25-19, 25-19, 25-17 in Class 3-A play and will now host Person County (17-5) Saturday at a time to be determined. Person County ended Hunt’s season in three sets.

The other Class 3-A ENC team still in the state playoffs, Croatan, fell in straight sets to Northwood.

Ayden-Grifton won its Class 2-A third-round match with Louisburg in five sets. The Chargers (20-3) host Bartlett Yancey (23-1) on Saturday at a time to be determined. Bartlett Yancey beat South Lenoir in five sets on Thursday.

In other 2-A play, Midway ended Farmville Central’s season in straight sets while Camden County swept NC School of Science & Math.

In 1-A play, Perquimans swept Falls Lake while Northside-Pinetown fell to Oxford Prep, 3-1.