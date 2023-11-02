GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The games don’t get any easier as teams advance in the state playoffs. That was the case for several high school boys’ soccer teams Thursday night.

Greene Central won its state playoff game with a penalty kick and J.H. Rose held off White Oak during play in the second round of the NC High School Athletic Association. Greene Central topped Research Triangle after the two teams played to a 1-1 tie. Rose held on for a 2-1 win over White Oak.

Both teams will join Jones Senior and Southside (Class 1-A), Wallace-Rose Hill and North Lenoir (2-A) and First Flight, C.B. Aycock, Croatan and Jacksonville (Class 3-A) in the third round of play, which will be held next Monday. In the case of Croatan and Jacksonville, they will be playing each other.

Greene Central got its winner from Adrian Acevedo, who nailed the penalty kick to put the Rams into the third round. Acevedo also scored the Rams’ goal in regulation.

Julius Jones headed in the winner for Rose off a corner kick. On Monday, Rose won its first-round game in overtime when Finn Peters headed a ball into the net for the Rampants, sending the team into the second round of the state playoffs with a win over Southern Alamance.

