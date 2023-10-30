CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — Class 3-A No. 2 seed J.H. Rose had a bit of a struggle Monday but prevailed over No. 31 Southern Alamance in the first round of the NC High School Athletic Association state playoffs.

Rose was tied 0-0 at the half against Southern Alamance and eventually won it in overtime. Rose got a 1-0 lead after Sean Smith got a goal from an assist by David Ershadi. Southern Alamance’s William Clark got a got later to knot the game at 1-all.

In overtime, Finn Peters headed a ball into the net for the Rampants, sending the team into the second round of the state playoffs.

Rose hosts No. 18 White Oak, which beat Carrboro, 2-1, on Monday, in Thursday’s second round.

Other first-round winners included Jones Senior and Lejeune (Class 1-A); Washington, Wallace-Rose Hill, North Lenoir and North Pitt (Class 2-A); Swansboro, Croatan and Jacksonville (Class 3-A) and New Bern (Class 4-A).

