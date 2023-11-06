GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Three area high school boys soccer teams have advanced to the regional semifinals of their respective classifications in the NC High School Athletic Association state playoffs.

In the case of two teams, they will square off against each other on Thursday for the right to play in the East finals next week. J.H. Rose beat Lee County 2-1 while Jacksonville outlasted Croatan, 1-0. That means the two teams will meet Thursday in the Class 3-A East Regional semifinal.

Rose (21-2-1), the No. 2 seed, and Jacksonville (19-4-2), the No. 11 seed, played to a 3-3 tie after two overtimes on Sept. 14 in Greenville.

Greene Central (17-4-1) kept its season going with a 2-1 win at Manteo in the Class 2-A state playoffs. The Rams, the No. 5 seed, will go to No. 1 Clinton next. The Darkhorses ended the season for Bunn with a 3-0 win.

Two other Class 2-A teams, Wallace-Rose Hill (1-0 loss to Jordan-Matthews) and North Lenoir (10-1 loss to Franklin Academy) saw their seasons end. In Class 1-A, Southside dropped a 1-0 decision at North Moore while Jones Senior fell 5-0 to Voyager.

Click below to see each of the classification brackets.

Class 1-A | Class 2-A | Class 3-A | Class 4-A

Playoff schedule