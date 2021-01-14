Rose wins on the road; Conley advances at home in 2nd round of NCHSAA volleyball playoffs

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Eastern Carolina 3A/4A conference has two teams into the third round of the NCHSAA volleyball playoffs.

No. 15 seed J.H. Rose followed its win over second seed Gray’s Creek in the first round with a 3-0 road win over 10th seed Wilson Hunt Thursday night. D.H. Conley, the top seed in the 3A East bracket, dropped the first set to Cedar Ridge before rallying for the 3-1 win.

South Central, also from the Eastern Carolina 4A/3A, fell on the road to Wilmington Hoggard in the 4A East bracket.

North Lenoir remained unbeaten with a 3-0 win over South Granville. Also in the 2A East bracket, No. 2 seed Farmville Central fell at home to tenth seed Croatan, 3-1.

In 1A play, Perquimans beat East Carteret, 3-1.