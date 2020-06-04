Rostar named as Dooley Scholar-Athlete Award finalist

RALEIGH, N.C. – The National Football Foundation’s Bill Dooley Chapter announced on Thursday the five finalists for the 2020 Bill Dooley Scholar-Athlete Award. Each of the five honorees will receive a scholarship of $2,000 from the organization.

This year’s Bill Dooley Scholar-Athlete Award recipient will be announced next Thursday, June 11, and includes a $10,000 scholarship in lieu of the $2,000 grant. The Bill Dooley Scholar-Athlete Award recognizes the top football high school senior student-athlete within the chapter’s geographical region, which includes Durham County, Orange County, Pitt County and Wake County.

The NFF Bill Dooley Chapter is in its 25th year of providing scholarships to high school student-athletes.

2020 Bill Dooley Scholar-Athlete Award – Finalists (listed alphabetically)

Brian Harrison, Hillside High School

Braden Hunter, Carrboro High School

Matthew Rostar, D.H. Conley High School

David Sohn, Leesville Road High School

Gabe Troch, Millbrook High School