CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — Salisbury’s defense was just too good and slowed down Farmville Central’s offensive attack to the tune of a 54-44 win in the Class 2-A girls basketball state title game.

Farmville Central (27-5) came in winners of 17 straight, averaging 66.6 points a game. However, a four-point second quarter turned a 14-13 lead after the first quarter to a 26-17 halftime advantage for Salisbury. The Hornets never gave up the lead after that, despite several attempts by the Jaguars down the stretch.

Your 2022 2A Women's MVP, Kyla Bryant, with the tough and one layup to seal the deal for @GirlsSalisbury‼️#NCHSAAWBB



➖ 17 PTS / 4 REB / 2 AST / 1 STL



(@SHS_Hornets/@BlueCrossNC) pic.twitter.com/uSaxlm4B9S — NCHSAA (@NCHSAA) March 12, 2022

Farmville Central is now 1-5 in six state title appearances. The Jaguars were in their fourth straight state title contest, losing to Shelby in 2021 (77-62) and Mountain Heritage in 2019 (63-53). The Jaguars shared the title with Newton-Conover in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic ending the season after the regional finals.

Salisbury (28-1) won its fifth state title in school history. Junior point guard Kyla Bryant had 17 points and earned MVP honors. Jamecia Huntley had 13 points, eight rebounds and three steals to earn Most Outstanding Player honors.

Senior Amiya Joyner had 16 points, 23 rebounds and five blocks for the Jaguars in her last game before heading to East Carolina. She earned Most Outstanding Player honors for the Jaguars. Journee McDaniel added 14 points.

The Jaguars were held to 30.2% shooting and turned the ball over 19 times. The Hornets were able to use that and some key 3-pointers (4-of-10) to bump its lead up after a tight first quarter.

Makayla Noble of @SHS_Hornets goes coast to coast and gives @GirlsSalisbury a 26-17 lead at halftime over Farmville Central in the 2A WBB State Championship game‼️#NCHSAAWBB pic.twitter.com/lVSn0OhNdI — NCHSAA (@NCHSAA) March 12, 2022

Farmville Central got as close as 50-44 after Joyner hit a 3-pointer with 1:01 left but could not close the gap further.

.@FCHSsportsJags girls fall to Salisbury in the title game 54-44. Amiya Joyner wins Most Outstanding Player pic.twitter.com/A02R1QkrEj — Garrett Short (@GarrettShortTV) March 12, 2022

Farmville Central’s Kalyn Baker and Salisbury’s Mary Morgan were named their respective team’s NCHSAA sportsmanship award winners before the game.