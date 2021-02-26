Saturday’s schedule, times for third round of state basketball playoffs

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The times have been determined for Saturday’s third round of the NC High School Athletic Association state basketball playoffs.

Six teams in Eastern North Carolina will have home games: West Carteret, Washington, Riverside and Wilson Prep boys along with East Carteret and Princeton girls.

Game times are subject to change by the host schools so check ahead just to make sure.

Saturday’s Boys Basketball Schedule

3-A East Region

4 p.m. — Northern Guilford at West Carteret

2-A East Region

6:30 p.m. — Northeastern at Washington

7 p.m. — Farmville Central at Reidsville

1-A East Region

6 p.m. — East Carteret at Riverside

6 p.m. — Henderson Collegiate at Wilson Prep

Saturday’s Girls Basketball Schedule

2-A East Region

3 p.m. Farmville Central at Randleman

4 p.m. — Croatan at McMichael

1-A East Region

6 p.m. — Northside at East Carteret

6 p.m. — Southside at Princeton