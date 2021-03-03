Schedule, locations set for state high school basketball championships

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — The times and locations have been announced for Saturday’s state high school basketball championships.

The games will be played at Wheatmore High School in Trinity, N.C. and at Providence Grove High School in Climax, N.C. Both schools are miles apart in Randolph County, in the Asheboro area.

Farmville Central’s boys and girls are the only area teams to make it to the state finals. Both cruised to victories in Tuesday’s Eastern Regional finals. Wilson Prep boys (beat Riverside) and Princeton’s girls (beat Northside Pinetown) are two other schools from Eastern North Carolina also in the state finals.

Both Farmville Central teams will play back-to-back at Providence Grove High School. The Farmville Central girls (14-0) will face Shelby (17-0) at 1 p.m. The Jaguars are back in the state finals for the third straight year and are co-state champs from last year, when the coronavirus pandemic stopped the state playoffs after the regional finals.

Farmville Central’s boys will be seeking their third straight state title on Saturday. The Jaguars (14-0) will face Hendersonville (17-0) at 3:30 p.m.

Directions to Providence Grove High School

Directions to Wheatmore High School

Games at Providence Grove High School

Class 3-A Boys

Northwood Chargers (14-2) VS. Weddington Warriors (17-0), 10:30 a.m.

Class 2-A Girls

Farmville Central Jaguars (14-0) VS. Shelby Golden Lions (17-0), 1 p.m.

Class 2-A Boys

Farmville Central Jaguars (14-0) VS. Hendersonville Bearcats (17-0), 3:30 p.m.

Class 3-A Girls

Asheboro Blue Comets (14-0) VS. Jesse Carson Cougars (18-0), 6 p.m.

=====

Games at Wheatmore High School

Class 4-A Girls

Garner Trojans (16-0) VS. Z.B. Vance (11-0), 10:30 a.m.

Class 1-A Girls

Princeton Bulldogs (15-0) VS. Murphy Bulldogs (16-2), 1 p.m.

Class 1-A Boys

Wilson Prep Tigers (7-2) VS. Lincoln Charter Eagles (16-2), 3:30 p.m.

Class 4-A Boys

Millbrook Wildcats (18-0) VS. Ardrey Kell Knights (10-0), 6 p.m.