Schedule, times for state high school basketball final four

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Schedules and times have been set for Tuesday’s East and West regional finals of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association state basketball playoffs.

All games will be played on Tuesday. The winners of these games will advance to Saturday’s state championships, which will be held at Wheatmore High School and Providence Grove High School, which are both south of Greensboro and Winston-Salem and north of Asheboro, in Randolph County.

Farmville Central (2-A) and West Carteret (3-A) will both host regional boys finals while Riverside will travel to Wilson Prep (1-A). On the girls’ side, Northside is at Princeton (1-A) and Farmville Central (2-A) is at McMichael.

Tuesday’s Final Four schedule

(From NCHSAA.org)

Boys Basketball

Class 1-A East Final

(5) Riverside at (3) Wilson Prep, 7 p.m.

Class 1-A West Final

(6) Mount Airy at (5) Lincoln Charter, 7 p.m.

Class 2-A East Final

(11) Northeastern at (9) Farmville Central, 7 p.m.

Class 2-A West Final

(3) North Lincoln at (1) Hendersonville, 7 p.m.

Class 3-A East Final

(13) Northwood at (6) West Carteret, 6 p.m.

Class 3-A West Final

(4) Crest at (2) Weddington, 6:30 p.m.

Class 4-A East Final

(8) Lumberton at (2) Millbrook, 6 p.m.

Class 4-A West Final

(3) North Mecklenburg at (1) Audrey Kell, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Class 1-A East Final

(9) Northside at (3) Princeton, 7 p.m.

Class 1-A West Final

(13) Murphy at (6) Mitchell County

Class 2-A East Final

(9) Farmville Central at (2) McMichael, 6 p.m.

Class 2-A West Final

(6) Shelby at (1) West Stokes, 7 p.m.

Class 3-A East Final

(7) Asheboro at (3) Northwood, 7 p.m.

Class 3-A West Final

(12) Hickory at (3) Jesse Carson, 7 p.m.

Class 4-A East Final

(6) Garner Magnet at (1) Ashley, 6 p.m.

Class 4-A West Final

(3) Providence at (1) Zebulon Vance, 6 p.m.

State Championsips

Saturday at Wheatmore High School and Providence Grove High School

Schedule will be determined after regionals

10:30 a.m.

1:00 p.m.

3:30 p.m.

6:00 p.m.