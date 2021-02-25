Second-round state high school basketball pairings set for Thursday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — For many local high schools in Eastern North Carolina, the dream of winning a state high school basketball title is still very much alive.

In addition to the start of high school football a day early, the second round of the NC High School Athletic Association state basketball playoffs are scheduled for Thursday night.

The schedule is below. D.H. Conley, Farmville Central, Riverside and East Carteret each have boys and girls teams playing Thursday night. In Conley’s case, a doubleheader will be held in the gym as the football team will also be home for its season opener.

Boys Basketball, East Region

Class 3-A

7:30 PM – East Wake @ Terry Sanford

7:30 PM – Northwood @ D.H. Conley

6 p.m. – West Carteret @ New Hanover

7:30 PM – Westover @ Northern Guilford

Class 2-A

7 p.m. – Farmville Central @ South Granville

7 p.m. – Kinston @ Reidsville

6:30 p.m. – James Kenan @ Washington

7 p.m. – Northeastern @ St. Pauls

Class 1-A

6 p.m. – East Carteret @ Granville Central

6 p.m. – Riverside-Martin @ Holmes

7 p.m. – Princeton @ Wilson Prep

6 p.m. – Henderson Collegiate @ West Columbus

=====

Girls Basketball, East Region

Class 3-A

6 p.m. – Person @ Swansboro

6 p.m. – Northwood @ Terry Sanford

6 p.m. – Southeast Guilford @ Eastern Alamance

6 p.m. – Asheboro @ D.H. Conley

Class 2-A

6 p.m. – North Pitt @ Farmville Central

7 p.m. – Wheatmore @ Randleman

7 p.m. – Croatan @ Southwest Onslow

7 p.m. – St. Pauls @ McMichael

Class 1-A

7 p.m. – Lakewood @ Northside

7 p.m. – Riverside-Martin @ East Carteret

6 p.m. – North Edgecombe @ Princeton

7 p.m. – Southside @ Gates County