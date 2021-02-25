Second-round state high school basketball pairings set for Thursday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — For many local high schools in Eastern North Carolina, the dream of winning a state high school basketball title is still very much alive.
In addition to the start of high school football a day early, the second round of the NC High School Athletic Association state basketball playoffs are scheduled for Thursday night.
The schedule is below. D.H. Conley, Farmville Central, Riverside and East Carteret each have boys and girls teams playing Thursday night. In Conley’s case, a doubleheader will be held in the gym as the football team will also be home for its season opener.
Boys Basketball, East Region
Class 3-A
7:30 PM – East Wake @ Terry Sanford
7:30 PM – Northwood @ D.H. Conley
6 p.m. – West Carteret @ New Hanover
7:30 PM – Westover @ Northern Guilford
Class 2-A
7 p.m. – Farmville Central @ South Granville
7 p.m. – Kinston @ Reidsville
6:30 p.m. – James Kenan @ Washington
7 p.m. – Northeastern @ St. Pauls
Class 1-A
6 p.m. – East Carteret @ Granville Central
6 p.m. – Riverside-Martin @ Holmes
7 p.m. – Princeton @ Wilson Prep
6 p.m. – Henderson Collegiate @ West Columbus
=====
Girls Basketball, East Region
Class 3-A
6 p.m. – Person @ Swansboro
6 p.m. – Northwood @ Terry Sanford
6 p.m. – Southeast Guilford @ Eastern Alamance
6 p.m. – Asheboro @ D.H. Conley
Class 2-A
6 p.m. – North Pitt @ Farmville Central
7 p.m. – Wheatmore @ Randleman
7 p.m. – Croatan @ Southwest Onslow
7 p.m. – St. Pauls @ McMichael
Class 1-A
7 p.m. – Lakewood @ Northside
7 p.m. – Riverside-Martin @ East Carteret
6 p.m. – North Edgecombe @ Princeton
7 p.m. – Southside @ Gates County