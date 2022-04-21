FARMVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Last summer, Abbey Foster, a Pitt Community College softball player and Farmville Central High School graduate, died in a car crash along with three other area teens.

This week, Farmville Central is doing what it can to honor her life through a new softball Easter tournament played this week.

Southside, J.H. Rose, North Pitt and Farmville Central took part in the inaugural Abbey Foster Easter Tournament. Jaguars head coach Shawn Talbott said Foster had a deep love for softball and playing a tournament in her name is a great way to keep her spirit alive at the school.

(Garrett Short, WNCT photo)

“She was always smiling,” Talbott said. “She loved the game of softball. I coached her in my backyard, taught her how to pitch when she was 10 years old. For her to come through this program and have the kind of years she had, of course, the 2020 season was cut short because of COVID her senior year.

“But she was a wonderful girl and we miss her a lot. The accident occurred about a year ago and this is just a way that we can preserve her memory over the years. We’re going to try and keep her memory alive and we can do that by naming this tournament after her: the Abbey Foster Easter Tournament.”