CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — The South Central High School girls golf team takes a big lead into the final day of play in the Class 3-A state championships.

The Falcons lead the team competition by 20 strokes over Lake Norman Charter and 10 other schools with a team score of 245. Jacksonville’s Sanaa Carter is tied for the individual lead after shooting a 75 at Foxfire Resort & Golf in Southern Pines. South Central’s Haley Paramore is three shots off the lead.

South Central won the 3-A East title by 11 strokes over Fike last week. Carter finished tied for first with South Brunswick’s Jillian Fatkin.

In the Class 1-A/2-A state final at Stonebridge Golf Club in Monroe, East Duplin’s Beaty Lanier is six shots off the lead, held by Christ the King Catholic’s Melanie Lague.