PINEHURST, N.C. (WNCT) — South Central High School continued its dominance in the Class 3-A girls golf state championships and picked up its first-ever state title on Tuesday by dominating at Foxfire Golf Club in Pinehurst.

The Falcons finished with a 491 team score, 29 strokes better than second-place Hibriten (523). The Falcons led by 20 shots over Lake Norman Charter after Monday’s first round of the state championship and won the Class 3-A East Regional over Fike by 11 shots (237-248).

Fike finished fourth in the 3-A championship (527) with Croatan (558) placing seventh.

It’s the third state title by a Pitt County team in NC High School Athletic Association history. J.H. Rose won it all in 1988 and 2000 when all four classifications played for one state title.

Haley Paramore led the way for South Central with a two-day total of 155, good enough for a tie for second. She carded a 78 on Monday and a 77 on Tuesday. Jacksonville’s Sanaa Carter also tied for second with a 155 (75-80).

South Brunswick’s Jillian Fatkin won the individual title with a 153.