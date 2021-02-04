South Central High linebacker showcases talents in national all-star game

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — It’s no secret that this week is a big one for football with the Super Bowl on this Sunday on WNCT.

South Central High School senior Percy Edwards III got the chance to showcase his talents in a “super” way, too.

This past week, Edwards got to play in the Blue-Gray All-American Bowl in Dallas. It was a chance for him to show off his talents to college scouts and others who were in attendance.

He played well, recording tackles ans sacks thorughout the afternoon, which is what you would expect from a player receiving offers to play at the next level. He said recruiting during this time has been difficult, but there’s still time to shine through the high school football season.

Football practice for public high schools in North Carolina begins Monday. Click the above video to learn more during his interview with WNCT’s Nolan Knight.