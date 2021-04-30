South Central star signs to play softball at Connecticut

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — South Central High School senior Alexis Hastings signed a national letter of intent on Friday to play softball at the University of Connecticut.

Hastings spent her last two years at South Central after starting her high school career in Lynchburg, Va. She also participates in volleyball, cross country and track. Some of her accolades include:

2-time national qualifier in the high jump

National qualifier in the triple jump (freshman year)

2019 VHSL women’s state champion

Meet record holder for girls high jump at the Joe Classic Invitational (5 feet, 5 inches)

Multidistrict regional champion in multiple events

In softball: