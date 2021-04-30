South Central star signs to play softball at Connecticut
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — South Central High School senior Alexis Hastings signed a national letter of intent on Friday to play softball at the University of Connecticut.
Hastings spent her last two years at South Central after starting her high school career in Lynchburg, Va. She also participates in volleyball, cross country and track. Some of her accolades include:
- 2-time national qualifier in the high jump
- National qualifier in the triple jump (freshman year)
- 2019 VHSL women’s state champion
- Meet record holder for girls high jump at the Joe Classic Invitational (5 feet, 5 inches)
- Multidistrict regional champion in multiple events
In softball:
- Record holder for the 40-yard dash in home to home time for the Jared Harden camps
- 2nd team all-conference utility player and outfielder