South Central stays undefeated after 61-34 win over D.H. Conley

GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) – The South Central boys basketball team moved to 10-0 after its 61-34 win over D.H. Conley on Wednesday night.

Moses Tufts led the Falcons with 19 points in the win. South Central has now clinched at least a share of first place in the Eastern Carolina 3-A/4-A Conference after the win.

Boys Basketball Scoreboard:

South Central 61. DH Conley 34

SW Onslow 61, Dixon 55

Ridgecroft 66, Lawrence Academy 46

South Creek 48, Jones Senior 42

Midway 71, East Duplin 66

Girls Basketball Scoreboard:

West Carteret 57, White Oak 34

South Creek 36, Jones Senior 19

Jacksonville 55, NS Jacksonville 16

