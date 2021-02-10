South Central stays undefeated after 61-34 win over D.H. Conley
GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) – The South Central boys basketball team moved to 10-0 after its 61-34 win over D.H. Conley on Wednesday night.
Moses Tufts led the Falcons with 19 points in the win. South Central has now clinched at least a share of first place in the Eastern Carolina 3-A/4-A Conference after the win.
Boys Basketball Scoreboard:
South Central 61. DH Conley 34
SW Onslow 61, Dixon 55
Ridgecroft 66, Lawrence Academy 46
South Creek 48, Jones Senior 42
Midway 71, East Duplin 66
Girls Basketball Scoreboard:
West Carteret 57, White Oak 34
South Creek 36, Jones Senior 19
Jacksonville 55, NS Jacksonville 16