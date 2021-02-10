South Central’s Cherry, Farmville Central, Kinston seniors named to Carolinas Classic All-Star games

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Although the 2021 Carolinas Classic All-Star Basketball games have been canceled due to COVID-19, game officials decided to release the rosters to recognize those who would have played in the game.

Among the list is South Central High School boys basketball coach Chris Cherry, who was named an assistant coach on the North Carolina boys roster. He was also joined by Farmville Central’s Terquavion Smith, a NC State commitment, and Dontrez Styles of Kinston, a University of North Carolina commitment.

Tarboro girls basketball coach Jamie Willoughby was named an assistant on the North Carolina girls team. No girls from Eastern North Carolina were named to the North Carolina team.

“Since its inception in 1998, the Carolinas Classic All-Star Basketball Games have annually hosted the top senior public high school basketball players from North and South Carolina,” said Shell Dula and Phil Weaver, executive directors of the SCACA and NCCA respectively. “In spite of the event cancellation, our coaches felt it was important to recognize these student-athletes as they graduate and move on to the next season in their lives.”

North Carolina Boys’ Roster

Head Coach: Brad LeVine – Crest High School

Assistant Coach: Chris Cherry – South Central High School

Team: Terquavion Smith – Farmville Central High School

Lucas Taylor – Heritage High School

Dontrez Styles – Kinston High School

Breon Pass – Reidsville high School

Bobby Pettiford – South Granville High School

Terrance Harcum – Granville Central High School

Eric Vanderheijden – Millbrook High School

D’Marco Dunn – Westover High School

Chris Ford – North Mecklenburg High School

Daylen Berry – Panther Creek High School

North Carolina Girls’ Roster

Head Coach: Barbara Nelson – Myers Park High School

Assistant Coach: Jamie Willoughby – Tarboro High School

Team: Saniya Rivers – Ashley High School

Braylyn Milton – Independence High School

Jessica Timmons – Independence High School

Nia Nelson – Myers Park High School

Teonni Key – Cary High School

Keanna Rembert – Millbrook High School

Reiven Douglas – Millbrook High School

Mariah Frazier – Dudley High School

Shakira Baskerville – West Forsyth High School

TJ Eichelberger – St. Pauls High School

South Carolina Boys’ Roster

Head Coach: Zeke Washington – Blythewood High School

Assistant Coach: Thomas Ryan – Dorman High School

Team: Jalen Breazeale – Dorman High School

Robert McCray – A. C. Flora High School

James Lovorn – T. L. Hanna High School

Marshall Myers – Cheraw High School

Chase McDuffie – Gray Collegiate Academy

DaVeon Thomas – Ridge View High School

Tyler Rice – Ridge View High School

Russell Felton – Aiken High School

Ian Thomson – Southside Christian School

John Butler – Christ Church Episcopal School

South Carolina Girls’ Roster

Head Coach: Sherer Hopkins – Clover High School

Assistant Coach: Monica Williams – Irmo High School

Team: Aylesha Wade – Clover High School

Janiyah Hagood – J. L. Mann High School

Laila Acox – Ridge View High School

Vanessa Blake – Ashley Ridge High School

Mallory Bruce – Travelers Rest High School

Trinity Adams – South Pointe High School

Layken Cox – Sumter High School

Jenlea Nichols – Mullins High School

Trinity Franklin – Greenville High School

Sincere Hicks – Daniel High School