GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — From the farm-fueled towns of the heartland to the bustling concrete canyons on the coast, high school girls basketball is a cultural touchstone.

Basketball engages nearly 400,000 girls to join high school teams per year, according to 2021-22 data from the National Federation of State High School Associations. With almost 18,000 high schools maintaining girls teams, basketball is the most widely offered girls high school sport, beating out track and field and volleyball. Such data paints a clear picture of the sport’s cultural impact.

And girls basketball dates back over a century. Iowa, for instance, traces its girls state championship history to 1920. That timeline doesn’t lag far behind boys’ basketball: Illinois’ boys state championship began just 13 years before Iowa’s girls event. However, girls across the country weren’t given equal representation and support in the sport until the passage of the gender equality act known as Title IX in 1972. Since the arrival of that legislation, girls participation in basketball—and sports as a whole—exploded. Now, girls play basketball in high school gyms across all 50 states.

To dig into competition data behind the ever-growing sport of high school girls basketball, Stacker compiled statewide rankings in North Carolina using MaxPreps. MaxPreps’ rankings factor in win-loss record, win quality, and strength of schedule. Keep reading to find out which schools top the girls basketball charts in North Carolina.

Class 1A East

1. Falls Lake (Creedmoor): 31-1 (11-0 in 1A/2A Conference 12), 17.6 rating

2. Chatham Charter (Siler City): 26-6 (10-0 in 1A Conference 13), 11.8 rating

3. Perquimans (Hertford): 23-3 (12-0 in 1A Conference 2), 8.9 rating

4. North Duplin (Calypso): 24-2 (10-0 in 1A Conference 10), 8.3 rating

5. Vance Charter (Henderson): 18-6 (8-2 in 1A Conference 11), 6.4 rating

Class 1A West

1. Bishop McGuinness (Kernersville): 28-4 (10-0 in 1A Conference 32), 21.7 rating, 8 straight wins

2. Mountain Heritage (Burnsville): 24-3 (12-0 in 1A/2A Conference 42), 20.4 rating

3. Cherokee: 26-4 (10-0 in Conference), 17.2 rating

4. Eastern Randolph (Ramseur): 19-8 (9-3 in 1A/2A Conference 31), 13.9 rating

5. Rosman: 23-6 (10-2 in 1A/2A Conference 42), 13.4 rating

Class 2A East

1. North Pitt (Bethel): 27-3 (13-0 in 2A Conference 4), 21.2 rating

2. Seaforth (Pittsboro): 27-4 (12-0 in 1A/2A Conference 14), 19.1 rating

3. Northeastern (Elizabeth City): 27-2 (15-0 in 2A/3A Conference 15), 19.0 rating

4. Beddingfield (Wilson): 25-3 (10-1 in 2A Conference 8), 17.8 rating

5. Fairmont: 24-5 (11-1 in 2A Conference 7), 16.4 rating

6. St. Pauls: 20-6 (11-1 in 2A Conference 7), 15.5 rating

7. Southwest Onslow (Jacksonville): 23-2 (13-0 in 2A Conference 6), 13.7 rating

8. NCSSM: Durham (Durham): 19-6 (9-3 in 1A/2A Conference 12), 10.9 rating

9. Eastern Wayne (Goldsboro): 19-8 (8-3 in 2A Conference 8), 10.0 rating

10. East Bladen (Elizabethtown): 19-8 (7-5 in 2A Conference 7), 9.4 rating

Class 2A West

1. Salisbury: 27-3 (12-0 in 1A/2A Conference 33), 23.5 rating, 16 straight wins

2. Randleman: 27-2 (12-0 in 1A/2A Conference 31), 21.3 rating

3. Shelby: 26-2 (12-0 in 1A/2A Conference 40), 20.5 rating

4. East Burke (Connelly Springs): 27-3 (14-0 in 2A Conference 45), 19.6 rating

5. Newton-Conover (Newton): 25-5 (12-2 in 2A Conference 45), 16.8 rating

6. North Wilkes (Hays): 23-6 (9-3 in 2A Conference 37), 15.7 rating

7. East Surry (Pilot Mountain): 20-6 (9-3 in 2A Conference 37), 15.2 rating

8. T.W. Andrews (High Point): 22-5 (12-0 in 2A Conference 34), 15.0 rating

9. East Rutherford (Forest City): 27-3 (12-1 in 2A Conference 41), 13.6 rating

10. Lincoln Charter (Denver): 21-5 (9-0 in 1A/2A Conference 39), 13.4 rating

Class 3A East

1. Rocky Mount: 30-2 (14-0 in 2A/3A Conference 17), 24.2 rating

2. E.E. Smith (Fayetteville): 26-2 (14-0 in 3A/4A Conference 23), 22.5 rating

3. Cape Fear (Fayetteville): 25-5 (15-1 in 3A/4A Conference 22), 20.7 rating

4. Terry Sanford (Fayetteville): 23-6 (12-2 in 3A/4A Conference 23), 20.1 rating

5. Northwood (Pittsboro): 23-5 (12-0 in 3A Conference 25), 18.4 rating

6. Southern Durham (Durham): 23-6 (12-0 in 2A/3A Conference 18), 16.5 rating

7. South Central (Winterville): 21-6 (11-2 in 3A/4A Conference 19), 16.4 rating

8. Western Alamance (Elon): 21-9 (8-5 in 3A Conference 25), 14.1 rating

9. Fike (Wilson): 22-6 (13-1 in 3A Conference 21), 13.8 rating

10. Franklinton: 21-7 (13-2 in 2A/3A Conference 17), 12.2 rating

Class 3A West

1. West Rowan (Mt. Ulla): 31-0 (15-0 in 3A Conference 48), 26.8 rating, 31 straight wins

2. East Lincoln (Denver): 31-1 (14-0 in 3A Conference 51), 22.8 rating

3. Hibriten (Lenoir): 23-5 (8-2 in 3A/4A Conference 52), 20.8 rating

4. Ben L. Smith (Greensboro): 25-3 (15-0 in 3A Conference 46), 19.1 rating

5. Ashe County (West Jefferson): 19-9 (7-4 in 3A/4A Conference 52), 18.2 rating

6. Pisgah (Canton): 23-5 (12-0 in 3A Conference 54), 16.3 rating

7. Oak Grove (Winston-Salem): 21-7 (9-1 in 3A Conference 47), 15.6 rating

8. Freedom (Morganton): 15-13 (3-7 in 3A/4A Conference 52), 14.5 rating

9. Ledford (Thomasville): 20-6 (8-2 in 3A Conference 47), 13.2 rating

10. Stuart W. Cramer (Belmont): 22-6 (11-3 in 3A Conference 50), 12.1 rating

Class 4A East

1. Panther Creek (Cary): 29-4 (14-0 in 4A Conference 29), 31.6 rating, 21 straight wins

2. Hillside (Durham): 25-4 (12-0 in 4A Conference 30), 25.9 rating

3. Apex Friendship (Apex): 23-6 (13-2 in 4A Conference 29), 24.9 rating

4. Cardinal Gibbons (Raleigh): 22-4 (10-0 in 4A Conference 28), 23.5 rating

5. Millbrook (Raleigh): 20-8 (10-0 in 4A Conference 27), 23.0 rating

6. Rolesville: 25-5 (8-2 in 4A Conference 27), 22.4 rating

7. Willow Spring (Fuquay-Varina): 26-3 (13-1 in 4A Conference 26), 21.2 rating

8. D.H. Conley (Greenville): 27-4 (14-1 in 3A/4A Conference 19), 20.7 rating

9. Hoggard (Wilmington): 26-3 (16-0 in 3A/4A Conference 20), 19.1 rating

10. Purnell Swett (Pembroke): 24-6 (13-2 in 3A/4A Conference 22), 17.8 rating

11. Holly Springs: 18-10 (10-4 in 4A Conference 29), 17.2 rating

12. Chapel Hill: 22-8 (9-5 in 4A Conference 30), 16.9 rating

13. Wakefield (Raleigh): 19-9 (6-4 in 4A Conference 27), 16.4 rating

14. Southern Alamance (Graham): 20-9 (8-4 in 4A Conference 30), 14.8 rating

15. Clayton: 18-12 (10-4 in 4A Conference 26), 13.7 rating, 2 straight losses

Class 4A West

1. Lake Norman (Mooresville): 31-1 (13-0 in 4A Conference 57), 30.9 rating

2. Watauga (Boone): 23-7 (8-2 in 3A/4A Conference 52), 26.6 rating

3. Northern Guilford (Greensboro): 27-1 (15-0 in 4A Conference 55), 25.2 rating

4. North Mecklenburg (Huntersville): 27-3 (12-0 in 3A/4A Conference 60), 24.0 rating

5. Charlotte Catholic (Charlotte): 25-7 (13-2 in 4A Conference 59), 23.9 rating

6. Asheville: 24-3 (11-1 in 3A/4A Conference 53), 22.8 rating

7. South Mecklenburg (Charlotte): 24-5 (12-0 in 4A Conference 49), 21.5 rating

8. A.C. Reynolds (Asheville): 22-8 (11-1 in 3A/4A Conference 53), 21.4 rating

9. Myers Park (Charlotte): 21-7 (10-2 in 4A Conference 49), 20.3 rating

10. Independence (Charlotte): 25-4 (13-1 in 4A Conference 59), 19.4 rating

11. Marvin Ridge (Waxhaw): 23-5 (10-0 in 4A Conference 58), 18.8 rating

12. Alexander Central (Taylorsville): 20-8 (4-6 in 3A/4A Conference 52), 18.6 rating

13. Mallard Creek (Charlotte): 24-5 (11-2 in 3A/4A Conference 60), 18.5 rating

14. Hickory Ridge (Harrisburg): 19-8 (11-3 in 4A Conference 57), 18.4 rating

15. Northwest Guilford (Greensboro): 21-8 (12-2 in 4A Conference 55), 17.6 rating

16. West Cabarrus (Concord): 17-9 (9-5 in 4A Conference 57), 15.1 rating, 2 straight losses

17. T.C. Roberson (Asheville): 17-10 (8-4 in 3A/4A Conference 53), 13.9 rating, 2 straight losses

18. Cox Mill (Concord): 15-11 (8-6 in 4A Conference 57), 13.2 rating, 2 straight losses

19. Ardrey Kell (Charlotte): 16-11 (9-4 in 4A Conference 49), 12.3 rating, 2 straight losses

20. R.J. Reynolds (Winston-Salem): 18-10 (10-4 in 4A Conference 56), 12.2 rating, 3 straight losses

Class CAASC

1. Winston-Salem Christian (Winston-Salem): 40-6 (7-0 in Conference), 29.1 rating, 5 straight wins

2. NC GBB Academy (Durham): 25-12 (7-2 in CAASC Triangle), 18.3 rating, 2 straight losses

3. Quality Education Academy (Winston-Salem): 18-12 (3-2 in Conference), 17.6 rating

4. Piedmont Classical (Browns Summit): 19-15 (8-4 in CAASC Western), 1.6 rating

5. Millers Creek Christian (Millers Creek): 9-4 (5-2 in Conference), -2.3 rating

Class NCCSA A

1. Scotland Christian Academy (Laurinburg): 19-2 (7-0 in Conference), 1.7 rating, 12 straight wins

2. Sheets Memorial Christian (Lexington): 15-5 (5-1 in Conference), -0.5 rating

3. Southview Christian (Statesville): 20-6 (6-1 in Conference), -2.6 rating

4. New Manna Christian (Marion): 15-8 (5-1 in Conference), -3.2 rating

5. Victory Christian (Sylva): 13-8 (4-4 in Conference), -10.0 rating

Class NCCSA AA

1. Wilson Christian Academy (Wilson): 30-3 (10-0 in Conference), 14.1 rating, 9 straight wins

2. Living Water Christian (Jacksonville): 17-8 (7-1 in Conference), 5.9 rating, 4 straight losses

3. Woodland Baptist Christian (Winston-Salem): 18-6 (9-3 in Conference), 5.3 rating

4. Triad Baptist Christian Academy (Kernersville): 23-5 (10-2 in Conference), 5.2 rating

5. Faith Christian (Ramseur): 18-10 (11-1 in Conference), 3.2 rating

Class NCISAA 1A

1. Northside Christian Academy (Charlotte): 23-10 (10-2 in NCISAA Metrolina), 15.0 rating, 3 straight wins

2. Victory Christian Center (Charlotte): 17-8 (7-2 in Conference), 11.8 rating, 2 straight losses

3. Pungo Christian Academy (Belhaven): 23-4 (9-1 in NCISAA Tarheel), 10.2 rating

4. Crossroads Christian (Henderson): 25-4 (6-0 in NCISAA Mid-Carolina), 9.7 rating

5. Lawrence Academy (Merry Hill): 22-6 (7-3 in NCISAA Tarheel), 6.4 rating

Class NCISAA 2A

1. Grace Christian (Sanford): 32-3 (10-0 in NCISAA Raleigh Area), 26.3 rating, 11 straight wins

2. Wayne Country Day (Goldsboro): 27-2 (11-0 in NCISAA Coastal Plain), 23.3 rating

3. O’Neal (Southern Pines): 26-3 (7-0 in NCISAA Tri-TAC), 15.3 rating

4. Greenfield (Wilson): 17-12 (7-4 in NCISAA Coastal Plain), 11.7 rating

5. Rocky Mount Academy (Rocky Mount): 15-6 (5-0 in Conference), 7.6 rating

Class NCISAA 3A

1. Concord Academy (Concord): 24-7 (12-0 in NCISAA Metrolina), 20.0 rating, 17 straight wins

2. High Point Christian Academy (High Point): 20-9 (7-1 in NCISAA Triad), 18.9 rating

3. Asheville Christian Academy (Swannanoa): 9-14 (2-2 in NCISAA Carolinas), 15.1 rating

4. John Paul II Catholic (Greenville): 18-6 (8-5 in NCISAA Coastal Plain), 14.9 rating

5. Greensboro Day School (Greensboro): 19-9 (7-1 in NCISAA Triad), 14.3 rating

Class NCISAA 4A

1. Rabun Gap-Nacoochee (Rabun Gap): 25-7 (4-0 in NCISAA Carolinas), 26.2 rating, 4 straight wins

2. Cannon (Concord): 24-6 (11-0 in Conference), 25.4 rating

3. Providence Day (Charlotte): 21-7 (8-2 in Conference), 22.0 rating

4. Wesleyan Christian Academy (High Point): 23-10, 17.1 rating

5. North Raleigh Christian Academy (Raleigh): 17-10 (7-0 in NCISAA Triangle), 16.4 rating