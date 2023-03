GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — From the roaring crowd to squeaking sneakers on the hardwood, high school boys basketball is a beloved American pastime.

The sport’s school roots date back to its 19th-century beginnings. After all, James Naismith invented basketball as a physical education activity. The concept of a state championship for high school basketball soon followed. Illinois, for example, held a state championship as early as 1908. Other states with early high school basketball championships include Indiana (first championship in 1911) and Wisconsin (1916).

Now, the sport is etched into the ethos of the American high school. Over half a million boys play on their high school basketball team, according to 2021-22 school year data compiled by the National Federation of State High School Associations. That figure represents over 18,000 teams competing across all 50 states, grinding out games in high school gyms on dark winter nights.

But when not every team plays one another, how do you separate the wheat from the chaff? Luckily, the data-driven nature of sports means there are plenty of avenues for rating and ranking basketball teams.

Stacker compiled boys high school basketball rankings in North Carolina using MaxPreps. MaxPreps’ rankings factor in win-loss record, win quality, and strength of schedule. Read on through to find out the best boys basketball schools in North Carolina.

Class 1A East

1. Wilson Prep (Wilson): 27-7 (15-1 in 1A Conference 9), 18.9 rating, 9 straight wins

2. Bertie (Windsor): 26-5 (15-1 in 1A Conference 2), 15.9 rating

3. Washington County (Plymouth): 23-3 (14-1 in 1A Conference 2), 14.6 rating

4. Northampton County (Gaston): 19-7 (13-3 in 1A Conference 9), 11.4 rating

5. Chatham Charter (Siler City): 34-1 (10-0 in 1A Conference 13), 10.3 rating

Class 1A West

1. Eastern Randolph (Ramseur): 29-3 (11-1 in 1A/2A Conference 31), 17.8 rating

2. South Stokes (Walnut Cove): 25-5 (12-0 in 1A Conference 36), 17.2 rating

3. Mountain Heritage (Burnsville): 26-2 (12-0 in 1A/2A Conference 42), 16.0 rating

4. Bishop McGuinness (Kernersville): 25-6 (12-0 in 1A Conference 32), 13.7 rating

5. Thomasville: 24-6 (12-1 in 1A/2A Conference 33), 12.5 rating

Class 2A East

1. Farmville Central (Farmville): 30-1 (13-0 in 2A Conference 4), 29.8 rating, 20 straight wins

2. Goldsboro: 28-3 (10-0 in 2A Conference 8), 22.0 rating

3. Hertford County (Ahoskie): 24-5 (12-2 in 2A/3A Conference 15), 21.2 rating

4. South Granville (Creedmoor): 23-8 (11-2 in 2A/3A Conference 18), 16.4 rating

5. Kinston: 21-6 (11-2 in 2A Conference 6), 15.7 rating

6. Greene Central (Snow Hill): 23-7 (11-3 in 2A Conference 4), 15.7 rating

7. Northeastern (Elizabeth City): 16-10 (11-4 in 2A/3A Conference 15), 13.3 rating

8. Manteo: 17-8 (9-5 in 2A/3A Conference 15), 12.1 rating

9. Heide Trask (Rocky Point): 24-5 (12-0 in 1A/2A Conference 5), 11.3 rating

10. Princeton: 21-4 (8-2 in 2A Conference 8), 8.4 rating, 2 straight losses

Class 2A West

1. Reidsville: 26-1 (12-0 in 2A Conference 34), 23.4 rating

2. North Surry (Mount Airy): 27-2 (12-0 in 2A Conference 37), 19.9 rating

3. East Gaston (Mt. Holly): 25-3 (12-1 in 1A/2A Conference 40), 18.0 rating

4. West Caldwell (Lenoir): 26-3 (14-0 in 2A Conference 45), 15.8 rating

5. Salisbury: 22-6 (11-1 in 1A/2A Conference 33), 15.8 rating

6. Lincoln Charter (Denver): 25-12 (13-0 in 1A/2A Conference 39), 15.2 rating

7. Hendersonville: 25-4 (11-1 in 2A Conference 41), 14.4 rating

8. Robinson (Concord): 22-7 (13-0 in 1A/2A Conference 35), 14.2 rating

9. T.W. Andrews (High Point): 18-10 (8-4 in 2A Conference 34), 12.6 rating

10. Shelby: 18-8 (10-2 in 1A/2A Conference 40), 12.5 rating

Class 3A East

1. Northwood (Pittsboro): 28-3 (12-0 in 3A Conference 25), 27.4 rating

2. E.E. Smith (Fayetteville): 26-4 (15-1 in 3A/4A Conference 23), 21.8 rating

3. Northern Nash (Rocky Mount): 28-3 (13-1 in 2A/3A Conference 17), 20.5 rating

4. Franklinton: 25-5 (11-3 in 2A/3A Conference 17), 19.0 rating

5. Southern Durham (Durham): 22-7 (12-0 in 2A/3A Conference 18), 18.5 rating

6. Seventy-First (Fayetteville): 26-3 (15-0 in 3A/4A Conference 22), 18.3 rating

7. Rocky Mount: 21-4 (12-2 in 2A/3A Conference 17), 17.8 rating

8. First Flight (Kill Devil Hills): 18-10 (12-3 in 2A/3A Conference 15), 16.9 rating

9. White Oak (Jacksonville): 21-6 (9-1 in 3A Conference 16), 16.2 rating

10. Westover (Fayetteville): 21-9 (12-5 in 3A/4A Conference 23), 14.9 rating

Class 3A West

1. Central Cabarrus (Concord): 32-0 (16-0 in 3A Conference 48), 30.9 rating, 32 straight wins, #15 national rank

2. Ben L. Smith (Greensboro): 27-4 (13-2 in 3A Conference 46), 20.6 rating

3. Hickory: 28-2 (14-0 in 3A Conference 51), 18.6 rating

4. West Charlotte (Charlotte): 15-14 (5-8 in 3A/4A Conference 60), 18.0 rating

5. Southern Guilford (Greensboro): 24-6 (14-1 in 3A Conference 46), 16.2 rating

6. South Point (Belmont): 25-5 (12-4 in 3A Conference 50), 15.9 rating

7. Crest (Shelby): 21-8 (10-4 in 3A Conference 50), 14.9 rating

8. Concord: 19-9 (12-4 in 3A Conference 48), 14.5 rating

9. Dudley (Greensboro): 20-7 (12-4 in 3A Conference 46), 14.5 rating

10. Freedom (Morganton): 20-6 (9-1 in 3A/4A Conference 52), 13.7 rating

Class 4A East

1. Richmond (Rockingham): 28-3 (14-0 in 3A/4A Conference 24), 24.4 rating

2. Millbrook (Raleigh): 21-8 (9-1 in 4A Conference 27), 23.3 rating

3. Holly Springs: 26-6 (13-1 in 4A Conference 29), 23.1 rating

4. New Hanover (Wilmington): 26-3 (15-0 in 3A/4A Conference 20), 22.4 rating

5. Garner: 25-4 (13-1 in 4A Conference 26), 20.5 rating

6. Panther Creek (Cary): 20-8 (10-4 in 4A Conference 29), 19.4 rating

7. Jordan (Durham): 21-10 (13-0 in 4A Conference 30), 19.3 rating

8. Sanderson (Raleigh): 19-8 (6-4 in 4A Conference 28), 16.8 rating

9. Laney (Wilmington): 23-5 (12-3 in 3A/4A Conference 20), 15.9 rating

10. Hoggard (Wilmington): 20-9 (12-4 in 3A/4A Conference 20), 15.6 rating

11. Hillside (Durham): 17-10 (8-4 in 4A Conference 30), 15.5 rating

12. Green Level (Cary): 19-9 (11-4 in 4A Conference 29), 14.6 rating, 2 straight losses

13. Wake Forest: 18-11 (5-5 in 4A Conference 27), 14.3 rating

14. Lumberton: 24-6 (14-3 in 3A/4A Conference 22), 14.0 rating

15. Broughton (Raleigh): 16-14 (5-5 in 4A Conference 28), 13.6 rating

Class 4A West

1. Myers Park (Charlotte): 28-4 (12-0 in 4A Conference 49), 33.9 rating, 15 straight wins, #23 national rank

2. North Mecklenburg (Huntersville): 29-3 (12-1 in 3A/4A Conference 60), 31.6 rating

3. Chambers (Charlotte): 23-7 (11-1 in 3A/4A Conference 60), 28.9 rating

4. Olympic (Charlotte): 23-5 (10-3 in 4A Conference 49), 24.3 rating

5. Mount Tabor (Winston-Salem): 26-3 (14-0 in 4A Conference 56), 24.0 rating

6. Charlotte Catholic (Charlotte): 24-6 (12-2 in 4A Conference 59), 23.4 rating

7. Grimsley (Greensboro): 25-5 (13-1 in 4A Conference 55), 21.8 rating

8. East Forsyth (Kernersville): 22-7 (12-4 in 4A Conference 56), 19.5 rating

9. Hopewell (Huntersville): 15-12 (6-7 in 3A/4A Conference 60), 19.3 rating

10. Hough (Cornelius): 17-10 (8-5 in 3A/4A Conference 60), 18.1 rating, 2 straight losses

11. East Mecklenburg (Charlotte): 21-8 (11-4 in 4A Conference 59), 18.0 rating

12. Ardrey Kell (Charlotte): 17-12 (9-3 in 4A Conference 49), 18.0 rating

13. Lake Norman (Mooresville): 19-8 (11-1 in 4A Conference 57), 16.5 rating

14. Butler (Matthews): 17-9 (9-4 in 4A Conference 59), 15.6 rating, 2 straight losses

15. Cox Mill (Concord): 19-9 (10-4 in 4A Conference 57), 15.5 rating

Class CAASC

1. Quality Education Academy (Winston-Salem): 28-12 (2-1 in Conference), 22.9 rating

2. Piedmont Classical (Browns Summit): 32-9 (7-5 in Conference), 20.7 rating

3. New Life Christian Academy (Fayetteville): 33-16 (3-4 in Conference), 15.6 rating

4. New Garden Friends (Greensboro): 26-8 (12-2 in Conference), 12.3 rating, 2 straight wins

5. Wayne Preparatory Academy (Goldsboro): 26-12 (9-0 in CAASC Triangle), 12.0 rating

Class NCCSA A

1. Fellowship Baptist Academy (Durham): 31-3 (6-0 in Conference), 11.0 rating, 11 straight wins

2. Rockwell Christian School (Rockwell): 28-7 (7-0 in Conference), 4.6 rating

3. New Manna Christian (Marion): 19-6 (4-0 in Conference), -0.5 rating

4. Matthews Christian Academy (Matthews): 15-9 (6-3 in Conference), -6.4 rating

5. Scotland Christian Academy (Laurinburg): 16-5 (7-2 in Conference), -7.2 rating, 3 straight losses

Class NCCSA AA

1. Tabernacle Christian (Hickory): 24-3 (11-0 in Conference), 11.8 rating

2. Living Water Christian (Jacksonville): 21-11 (10-0 in Conference), 9.5 rating, 2 straight losses

3. Liberty Christian Academy (Richlands): 19-6 (8-2 in Conference), 7.3 rating

4. Hilltop Christian (Fuquay-Varina): 25-7 (8-2 in Conference), 6.7 rating

5. Union Grove Christian (Lexington): 22-8 (8-3 in Conference), 5.5 rating

Class NCISAA 1A

1. United Faith Christian Academy (Charlotte): 31-3 (8-0 in Conference), 27.2 rating

2. Northside Christian Academy (Charlotte): 22-14 (9-5 in NCISAA Metrolina), 22.3 rating, 3 straight wins

3. Victory Christian Center (Charlotte): 14-14 (7-4 in Conference), 11.7 rating

4. Crossroads Christian (Henderson): 26-8 (6-0 in NCISAA Mid-Carolina), 10.8 rating

5. Ridgecroft (Ahoskie): 22-2 (10-0 in NCISAA Tarheel), 5.6 rating

Class NCISAA 2A

1. The Burlington School (Burlington): 23-15 (0-0 in Conference), 23.3 rating, 4 straight wins

2. Greenfield (Wilson): 29-11 (10-2 in NCISAA Coastal Plain), 21.7 rating

3. Gaston Day (Gastonia): 18-10 (8-6 in NCISAA Metrolina), 21.1 rating

4. Wayne Country Day (Goldsboro): 29-7 (10-1 in NCISAA Coastal Plain), 19.8 rating

5. Trinity Academy (Raleigh): 22-6 (7-1 in NCISAA Capital City), 18.5 rating

6. Fayetteville Academy (Fayetteville): 22-8 (6-0 in Conference), 16.1 rating

7. Northwood Temple Academy (Fayetteville): 21-12 (10-0 in NCISAA Sandhills), 14.9 rating

8. Trinity Christian (Fayetteville): 21-9 (7-3 in NCISAA Sandhills), 13.8 rating

9. Caldwell Academy (Greensboro): 19-12 (4-6 in NCISAA Triad), 13.7 rating

10. Westminster Catawba Christian (Rock Hill): 15-16 (6-8 in NCISAA Metrolina), 13.3 rating, 3 straight losses

Class NCISAA 3A

1. Concord Academy (Concord): 31-7 (12-2 in NCISAA Metrolina), 29.3 rating

2. Greensboro Day School (Greensboro): 30-5 (8-2 in NCISAA Triad), 28.4 rating, 4 straight wins

3. Asheville School (Independent) (Asheville): 19-7 (6-2 in NCISAA Carolinas), 24.4 rating

4. Gaston Christian (Gastonia): 23-10 (12-2 in NCISAA Metrolina), 24.0 rating

5. Calvary Day School (Winston-Salem): 22-10 (7-3 in NCISAA Triad), 19.0 rating

6. High Point Christian Academy (High Point): 19-14 (6-4 in NCISAA Triad), 17.5 rating

7. Forsyth Country Day (Lewisville): 21-12 (5-5 in NCISAA Triad), 16.7 rating

8. Cape Fear Academy (Wilmington): 18-8 (3-3 in Conference), 16.6 rating

9. GRACE Christian (Raleigh): 21-14 (7-1 in NCISAA Capital City), 12.3 rating

10. Hickory Grove Christian (Charlotte): 12-15 (3-11 in NCISAA Metrolina), 9.7 rating

Class NCISAA 4A

1. Carmel Christian (Matthews): 28-4 (0-0 in Conference), 31.0 rating

2. Cannon (Concord): 28-7 (9-1 in Conference), 29.6 rating

3. Christ School (Arden): 31-4 (6-2 in NCISAA Carolinas), 28.9 rating, 6 straight wins

4. Providence Day (Charlotte): 20-13 (6-4 in Conference), 21.3 rating

5. Ravenscroft (Raleigh): 25-7 (4-2 in NCISAA Triangle), 21.2 rating

6. Rabun Gap-Nacoochee (Rabun Gap): 22-9 (6-2 in NCISAA Carolinas), 20.3 rating

7. Charlotte Country Day School (Charlotte): 20-13 (4-6 in Conference), 19.2 rating

8. Charlotte Latin (Charlotte): 14-12 (5-5 in Conference), 17.2 rating

9. Covenant Day (Matthews): 14-16 (4-6 in Conference), 12.9 rating

10. Durham Academy (Durham): 16-10 (4-2 in NCISAA Triangle), 12.8 rating