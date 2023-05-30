CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — Two area high school sports teams will be very busy this weekend chasing state title dreams.

J.H. Rose’s baseball team along with North Duplin’s softball team will be playing best-of-3 state title series this weekend. On Tuesday, The NC High School Atletic Association announced the dates and times for those teams along with the rest of the state title formats.

J.H. Rose (26-3), winners of 13 straight, will square off with West Henderson (25-5) at Burlington Athletic Stadium in Burlington. The two teams will play Friday at 8 p.m. with a second game Saturday at 2 p.m. A third game, if needed, will be played at 8 p.m. Saturday night.

Rose, the No. 1 seed out of the East and the home team in the title series, is trying to win its eighth state title (1975, 1997, 1999, 2003, 2004, 2008, 2021) and extend head coach Ronald Vincent’s list of accomplishments, which includes his 1,000th career win on April 12.

West Henderson is the No. 3 seed out of the West.

Burlington Athletic Stadium Facility Map

Game 1: June 2nd – 8:00 p.m. J.H. Rose – Home Team

Game 2: June 3rd – 2:00 p.m. West Henderson – Home Team

Game 3: June 3rd – 8:00 p.m.** J.H. Rose – Home Team

North Duplin’s softball team will be playing in the Class 1-A best-of-3 state title series at N.C. State University against Union Academy. The Rebels (23-3) rallied from an opening-game loss to East Columbus to win two straight and take the East Regional title. Union Academy, the No. 11 seed out of the 1-A West, swept No. 1 seed South Stokes in the regional final.

North Duplin is the home team and will play Friday at 7 p.m. A second game will be Saturday at 11 a.m. with a third game, if needed, Saturday at 2 p.m.

Game 1: June 2nd – 7:00 p.m. North Duplin – Home Team

Game 2: June 3rd – 11:00 a.m. Union Academy – Home Team

Game 3: June 3rd – 2:00 p.m.* North Duplin – Home Team