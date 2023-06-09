WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — South Creek High School and Riverside High School officially joined forces on Friday.

Athletes from both schools took part in the first summer workouts for the new Martin County team. On Monday, Martin County Schools’ Board of Education voted unanimously to merge the two schools’ athletic programs. What emerged was Martin County. There’s not even a nickname for the new program but there is plenty of excitement.

It all made for a quick turnaround as the new Martin County boys basketball team started its summer basketball workouts at Riverside High School. A bus shuttled athletes from South Creek for both schools to come together to start the new chapter together.

It’s a new look and a new location for some of the team but they’re ready to get to work.

“This is one thing we’re getting ready to go in this classroom and talk about,” said Martin County boys basketball coach Bobby Williams. “You know, that it’s you know, it’s not the Knights. It’s not the Cougars. I mean, shoot, right now, we don’t even have a mascot yet.

“You know, we’re the Martin County basketball team, but it’s about coming together and seeing what we can do. And I’m excited.”

That was also the case for the players.

“It’s very weird. I never thought, like, in a million years that we would combine with the next (school). But I look forward to it,” Tayvon Lee said.

“Kind of exciting,” Kwahli Basnight. “Some people I wanted to play with for a long time that go to that school that we get combined and play with each other. So, yeah, it’s kind of exciting.”