UNC signee Styles injured as Kinston opens with win over South Lenoir

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — University of North Carolina signee Dontrez Styles was injured early Friday as Kinston opened its season with a 70-38 win over South Lenoir.
Styles went up for an alley-oop slam in the game’s first minute and fell awkwardly to the floor. Several players were emotional as Styles was treated for his injury.
First responders fitted Styles with a neck brace, and he was able to leave the gym under his own power. He went to the hospital for further evaluation.
Jeremy Dixon led all scorers in the game with 23 points.
Friday night Scores:
BOYS
Farmville Central 88, Greene Central 60
Kinston 70, South Lenoir 38
Parrott Academy 59, Rocky Mount Academy 56
Goldsboro 79, Midway 61
Jones Sr.71, Northside-Pinetown 57
Washington 78, , North Lenoir 71
Croatan 70, SW Onslow 34
First Flight 69, Manteo 45
Princeton 71, Neuse Charter 28
Perquimans 63, Pasquotank 43
DASH 65, Greenville Christian 30
Pender 66, Heide Trask 65
Currituck 51, Camden County 49
New Life Christian 67, Living Water 66
GIRLS
Kinston 36, South Lenoir 25
First Flight 36, Manteo 27
East Carteret 49, Richlands 41
North Pitt 79, West Craven 17
White Oak 62, Dixon 11
Southwest Onslow 46, Croatan 32