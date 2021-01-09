UNC signee Styles injured as Kinston opens with win over South Lenoir

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — University of North Carolina signee Dontrez Styles was injured early Friday as Kinston opened its season with a 70-38 win over South Lenoir.

Styles went up for an alley-oop slam in the game’s first minute and fell awkwardly to the floor. Several players were emotional as Styles was treated for his injury.

First responders fitted Styles with a neck brace, and he was able to leave the gym under his own power. He went to the hospital for further evaluation.

Jeremy Dixon led all scorers in the game with 23 points.

Friday night Scores:

BOYS

Farmville Central 88, Greene Central 60

Kinston 70, South Lenoir 38

Parrott Academy 59, Rocky Mount Academy 56

Goldsboro 79, Midway 61

Jones Sr.71, Northside-Pinetown 57

Washington 78, , North Lenoir 71

Croatan 70, SW Onslow 34

First Flight 69, Manteo 45

Princeton 71, Neuse Charter 28

Perquimans 63, Pasquotank 43

DASH 65, Greenville Christian 30

Pender 66, Heide Trask 65

Currituck 51, Camden County 49

New Life Christian 67, Living Water 66

GIRLS

Kinston 36, South Lenoir 25

First Flight 36, Manteo 27

East Carteret 49, Richlands 41

North Pitt 79, West Craven 17

White Oak 62, Dixon 11

Southwest Onslow 46, Croatan 32