SW Edgecombe stays unbeaten with 76-68 win over Washington

WASHINGTON (WNCT) – SW Edgecombe remained unbeaten on the year with a 76-68 win over Washington Friday night. The Pam Pack came into the game after rolling past Kinston the night before.

Here are the rest of the Friday night scores:

BOYS SCORES

South Central 74, Southern Wayne 25

JH Rose 64, CB Aycock 63

DH Conley 54, North Pitt 44

Cary Christian 58, Parrott Academy 45

Northside 72, White Oak 55

West Craven 75, North Lenoir 68

West Carteret 71, Swansboro 61

James Kenan 63, Goldsboro 61

East Carteret 82, Dixon 44

Trask 76, Croatan 54

Pamlico County 54, Jones Senior 46

Rosewood 62, North Duplin 47

First Flight 60, Manteo 49

Camden County 44, Currituck County 34

Greenfield 64, John Paul II 30

GIRLS SCORES

South Central 51, Southern Wayne 25

Jacksonville 59, Havelock 26

East Carteret 73, Dixon 12

Swansboro 57, West Carteret 42

White Oak 42, Northside 30

Princeton 47, Kinston 42