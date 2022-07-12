PINEHURST, N.C. (WNCT) – Team Georgia (Alpharetta/Rivers Academy) continues to lead the field after the second round of the 2022 NHSGA High School Golf Boys National Invitational.

The team finished the second day of play with a 10-shot lead. After shooting an event single-round record 274 on Monday, Team Georgia shot a 299 in round two for a -3 (573, 274-299).

St. David’s School, one of two Team North Carolina squads participating, shot a second-round 290, the lowest round of the day, to improve to +7 (583, 293-290). Team Ohio (Cleveland St. Ignatius High School) is in third place, 13 shots behind the leader at +10 (586, 292-294).

The other NC team, comprised of J.H. Rose players Luke Mosley, Jack West, Will Guidry, Cameron Hardison and Lake Williams, were seventh at +24 overall.

Benjamin Siriboury, (Maryland/River Hill High/Clarksville Md.) leads all individuals with a two-round score of -9 (135, 66-69) one shot ahead of Dalton Burks (Georgia/Rivers Academy/Alpharetta, Ga.) who is -8 (136, 66-70).

The final round is Wednesday, with tee times beginning at 7:20 a.m.