PINEHURST, N.C. – Team Georgia led wire-to-wire winning the fourth annual NHSGA High School Boys Golf National Invitational on Wednesday. The North Carolina team comprised of five J.H. Rose High School players finished fifth.

Georgia, which features players from Alpharetta and Rivers Academy, finished at +11 (875, 274-299-302). Team North Carolina from Raleigh/St. David’s School finished second, 11 shots back at +22 ( 866, 293-290-303).

The other North Carolina team, which featured Luke Mosley, Will Guidry, Lake Williams, Jack West and Cameron Hardison, finished fifth at +38 (292, 308, 302).

The win for Team Georgia marks the first time in event history that the same state won both Boys and Girls Invitationals in the same year. Team Georgia (Suwanee/Lambert High School – Averi Cline, Sara Im, Emerson Elm, Athena Yoo, Zoe Duval) won the girls event, also leading wire-to-wire, June 29 with a score of +24 (880, 292-287-301).

Jake Albert (Virginia/Blacksburg High School) shot the best round of the day with a 68 for a three-day total of -10. He started the final round three shots behind the leader. Albert’s 206 (67-71-68) is the lowest score by an individual in event history. For the first time, all Top 10 finishers shot under par. Benjamin Siriboury (Maryland/River Hill High/Clarksville), who entered the day with a one-shot lead, shot a final round 73, finishing second. (208, 66-69-73). Michael La Sasso (North Carolina/St. David’s School) finished third with a -7 (209, 69-70-70).