Michigan team that won 31 games played too many, bumped from playoffs

CASS CITY, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan high school softball team has been disqualified from the state playoffs because it played too many games.

Cass City athletic director Justin Ketterer broke the news Friday, saying the Michigan High School Athletic Association has a 38-game cap, the Huron Daily Tribune reported.

A May 7 game against Croswell-Lexington that ended in the sixth inning apparently counted, Ketterer said in a letter to the community.

Cass City’s softball team was 31-8.

“It’s just devastating,” said Amy Cuthrell, whose daughter Saylar played on the softball and basketball teams.

It’s been a tough year. The basketball team had to drop out of the playoffs because of COVID-19 exposure rules.