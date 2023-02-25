GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Area high school basketball teams will be halfway home to a state title appearance with a win on Saturday.

We still have a number of boys and girls teams playing in sectional final games on Saturday. The winners advance to next week’s regional semifinals. A win there would put teams in the regional final. A win there and they are in the state championships.

Greene Central knocks off Kinston, North Pitt, South Central, D.H. Conley girls win

Several big games are on tap Saturday:

Boys

Class 1-A: Pamlico County at Wilson Prep, 3 p.m.

Class 2-A: East Carteret at Farmville Central, 6 p.m.

Girls

Class 1-A: Perquimans at North Duplin, 3 p.m.

Class 2-A: Southwest Onslow at North Pitt, 6 p.m.

Class 3-A: Terry Sanford at South Central, 2 p.m.

Class 4-A: D.H. Conley at Panther Creek, 4 p.m.

The NCHSAA and MaxPreps have schedules and times for each round of games. Scores are also posted on both sites as they come in. Below are links to the NCHSAA website with the updated brackets, matchups, times and more.

1A Men’s Basketball Brackets

2A Men’s Basketball Brackets

3A Men’s Basketball Brackets

4A Men’s Basketball Brackets

1A Women’s Basketball Brackets

2A Women’s Basketball Brackets

3A Women’s Basketball Brackets

4A Women’s Basketball Brackets