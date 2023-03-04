GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Three area high school basketball teams will be playing Saturday for a chance at a state championship next week.

Farmville Central and Bertie’s boys along with North Pitt’s girls were among the teams to win Tuesday in Eastern Regional semifinal action. Those teams along with Wilson Prep’s boys and Rocky Mount’s girls will be playing at various neutral sites Saturday. The winners of those games will play in the state finals on March 11.

In the boys 2-A East final, No. 1 Farmville Central (28-1) will play No. 2 Goldsboro (28-2) at 4 p.m. Saturday at South Garner High School. The Jaguars have won 18 straight since a loss to Don Bosco Prep, out of Ramsey, N.J., in the John Wall Invitational in Raleigh on Dec. 30. They are now 218-23 over the past nine seasons.

That will be followed by the 2-A East girls’ final between No. 2 North Pitt (27-2) and No. 5 Seaforth (26-3) at 6 p.m. The Panthers have won 20 straight games.

At South Johnston High School, No. 1 Bertie (26-4) will face No. 2 Wilson Prep (25-7) in the 1-A East boys’ final at 3 p.m. Wilson Prep beat the defending state champs, Chatham Charter, in Tuesday’s regional semifinal.

The NCHSAA and MaxPreps have schedules and times for each round of games. Scores are also posted on both sites as they come in. Below are links to the NCHSAA website with the updated brackets, matchups, times and more.

