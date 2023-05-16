GREENSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Three high school basketball seniors from Eastern North Carolina will participate in the East-West All-Star Girls Basketball Game.

The N.C. Coaches Association made the announcement on Tuesday. The game will be played on July 17 at the Greensboro Coliseum.

D.H. Conley’s Kylah Silver, Southside’s KaNyah O’Neal and Rocky Mount’s Caroline Thiel will be a part of the East squad, which will be coached by Southeast Raleigh coach Nicole Sampson.

The boys basketball roster is expected to be announced later this week.

East Team

Sydney Barker, Jordan

Kylie Chavis, Purnell Swett

Natalie Evington, Purnell Swett

Keashiana Murphy, E.E. Smith

KaNyah O’Neal, Southside

Nyla Powell, Rocky Mount

Kylah Silver, D.H. Conley

Caroline Thiel, Rocky Mount

Staci Williams, Holly Springs

Olivia Young, Cardinal Gibbons

West Team