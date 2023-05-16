GREENSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Three high school basketball seniors from Eastern North Carolina will participate in the East-West All-Star Girls Basketball Game.
The N.C. Coaches Association made the announcement on Tuesday. The game will be played on July 17 at the Greensboro Coliseum.
D.H. Conley’s Kylah Silver, Southside’s KaNyah O’Neal and Rocky Mount’s Caroline Thiel will be a part of the East squad, which will be coached by Southeast Raleigh coach Nicole Sampson.
The boys basketball roster is expected to be announced later this week.
East Team
- Sydney Barker, Jordan
- Kylie Chavis, Purnell Swett
- Natalie Evington, Purnell Swett
- Keashiana Murphy, E.E. Smith
- KaNyah O’Neal, Southside
- Nyla Powell, Rocky Mount
- Kylah Silver, D.H. Conley
- Caroline Thiel, Rocky Mount
- Staci Williams, Holly Springs
- Olivia Young, Cardinal Gibbons
West Team
- Jamyah Blakeney, Forest Hills
- Tekeyah Bland, Northwood
- Kyla Bryant, Salisbury
- Nevaeh Farmer, North Mecklenburg
- Gracyn Hall, Randleman
- Ally Hollifield, Shelby
- Kirsten Lewis-Williams, Lake Norman
- Evangelia Paulk, Asheville
- Briahna Scott, Williams
- Brecken Snotherly, Eastern Randolph