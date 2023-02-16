WILMINGTON N.C. (WNCT) — Three high school seniors from Eastern North Carolina will take part in the 2023 Carolinas Classic All-Star Basketball games in March.

Farmville Central’s DyQuavion (Jah) Short was selected to play in the boys’ game, slated for March 25. Short signed his national letter of intent last November to continue his basketball career at New Orleans University.

Ka’Nyah O’Neal out of Southside High School and Caroline Thiel of Rocky Mount High School were selected to play in the girls’ game. Both games will take place on March 25 at Hoggard High School in Wilmington.

The 2023 Carolinas Classic pits some of the top high school basketball players from North and South Carolina against each other in a boys’ and girls’ game. The news was first reported by HighSchoolOT.com.

You can purchase tickets online for $10 per adult and $5 for children and students. The proceeds will go to Camp Corral, which is a non-profit organization that aims to transform the lives of children of wounded and fallen military heroes.

The rest of the boys’ North Carolina roster includes:

Name, City

Jacob Adair: Candler

Addison Archer: Forest City

James Scott: Fayetteville

Elijah Strong: Charlotte

Trey Horton: Cornelius

Collin Kuhl: Holly Springs

Randall Pettus: Bessemer City

Malachi McLean: Sanford

Jack Voth: Wilmington

The rest of the girls’ roster includes:

Name, City

Daneesha Briggs: Wilson

Reychel Douglas: Raleigh

Kirsten Lewis-Williams: Mooresville

Nevaeh Farmer: Huntersville

Darrionna Howard: Clayton

Ally Hollifield: Shelby

Cassidy Geddes: Newton

Evangelia Paulk: Asheville