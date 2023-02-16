WILMINGTON N.C. (WNCT) — Three high school seniors from Eastern North Carolina will take part in the 2023 Carolinas Classic All-Star Basketball games in March.
Farmville Central’s DyQuavion (Jah) Short was selected to play in the boys’ game, slated for March 25. Short signed his national letter of intent last November to continue his basketball career at New Orleans University.
Ka’Nyah O’Neal out of Southside High School and Caroline Thiel of Rocky Mount High School were selected to play in the girls’ game. Both games will take place on March 25 at Hoggard High School in Wilmington.
The 2023 Carolinas Classic pits some of the top high school basketball players from North and South Carolina against each other in a boys’ and girls’ game. The news was first reported by HighSchoolOT.com.
You can purchase tickets online for $10 per adult and $5 for children and students. The proceeds will go to Camp Corral, which is a non-profit organization that aims to transform the lives of children of wounded and fallen military heroes.
The rest of the boys’ North Carolina roster includes:
Name, City
Jacob Adair: Candler
Addison Archer: Forest City
James Scott: Fayetteville
Elijah Strong: Charlotte
Trey Horton: Cornelius
Collin Kuhl: Holly Springs
Randall Pettus: Bessemer City
Malachi McLean: Sanford
Jack Voth: Wilmington
The rest of the girls’ roster includes:
Name, City
Daneesha Briggs: Wilson
Reychel Douglas: Raleigh
Kirsten Lewis-Williams: Mooresville
Nevaeh Farmer: Huntersville
Darrionna Howard: Clayton
Ally Hollifield: Shelby
Cassidy Geddes: Newton
Evangelia Paulk: Asheville