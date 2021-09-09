Two cousins, one special night on the gridiron

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— “What was crazy, everybody was leaving the stands, thinking the game is over. I catch the pass. The crowd is going crazy, ” says Neville running back, AJ Allen.

“They we’re texting us all kinds of crap. So, I just put on a show, ” says Mangham running back, Jalen Williams.

Two star players, from a pair of solid teams in our area had a memorable Week 1. In the Dragons’ 27-23 win over Oak Grove, Williams ended with 310 yards, and two touchdowns. In the Tigers’ 27-24 victory over Ruston, Allen finished with three scores, and 295 yards including the clutch catch gave his team the lead in the 4th quarter.

“I was like, this game is not over guys, ” says Allen. “We’ve got one more chance. Me and Brett, we looked at each other before the play, before the play was called. So, me and him connected. I was open and broke two tackles – touchdown.”

“Our linemen would kick them out, and I found a hole and hit them, ” says Williams. “Make what I had.”

As it turns out, talent runs in the family. Two first cousins, AJ and Jalen, had impressive games at the same time.

“I was like, ‘That’s crazy me and him had something special in the same week,'” says Allen.

“[AJ] said I had an awesome game, ” says Williams. “He said just keep it up and I’ll make it somewhere.”

“Me and [Jalen] have been crafting for a long time, ” says Allen. “He always looked up to me and my older brother Keeme Weeks. We’re all some dogs.”

There’s no doubt the two have the upmost respect for each other.

“We used to be in the backyard, [Jalen] playing football everyday, ” says Allen. “Him and his older brother Joe. We love football. That’s what we do.”

When asked who’s faster of the two?

“Haha. Me, ” says Allen.

“I’m better than him though, ” says Williams. “But, he’s just faster than me.”