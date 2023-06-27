GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The NC Baseball Coaches Association released its all-state and all-regional baseball honors with two high school stars from Eastern North Carolina getting special recognition.

Bear Grass Charter’s Michael Gurganus was named Class 1-A NC Pitcher of the Year. On the Class 2-A level, Greene Central’s Braden Burress was named NC Player of the Year.

Athletes from North Duplin, West Craven, Ayden-Grifton, North Lenoir and J.H. Rose earned all-state honors. Athletes from several other schools in Eastern North Carolina chosen to all-region teams that spanned the entire state.

Click here to see each of the lists.