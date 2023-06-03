RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — Union Academy picked up its first state softball title after beating North Duplin 7-4 on Saturday at NC State University.

The win follows a 13-3 win by the Cardinals, who finished the season 26-4. North Duplin ended its season at 23-5.

A three-run homer by Reece Outlaw, who will play at East Carolina University next season, in the top of the third inning gave the Rebels a 3-0 lead. Union Academy’s Gracie Hollingsworth drove in two on a triple in the bottom half of the inning to cut the Rebels’ lead to 3-2.

Hollingsworth hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the fifth to put Union Academy ahead for good at 4-3. A double by Gabriella Gama scored Riley Griffin to make it 5-3 in the same inning.

North Duplin cut it to 5-4 with a run in the top of the sixth but Union Academy responded with two more in the bottom half of the inning for the final tally.