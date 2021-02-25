Weather pushes start of high school football season to Thursday, ‘Touchdown Friday’ debuts next day

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — You could say there’s so much excitement about the start of the high school football season that some schools couldn’t wait until Friday.

In reality, COVID-19 and the chance for some bad weather on Friday has made the choice easy for some schools. As we go into Thursday, we’ve found at least six games that have been moved, including at least three in Pitt County.

On Wednesday, Gov. Roy Cooper announced the relaxing of some COVID-19 requirements. An executive order increased the number of people allowed at outdoor events, including high school game. That means on Friday night, sports venues can have a maximum of 30% of its stated capacity. That eliminates the 100-person cap.

For Thursday, spectator restrictions are still in place. Only 100 people have been allowed at outdoor events.

Here is the schedule of games we’ve been able to determine through various outlets. It’s safe to call the home school in advance, just to be safe, as schedules are likely to change without much notice.

Be sure to tune in to 9OYS News on Thursday starting at 5 p.m. for live coverage of the start of the high school football season. “Touchdown Friday” premieres this Friday during the 11 p.m. newscast, with a preview of sorts Thursday night as we bring you scores and highlights from those games.

Thursday’s games

Ayden-Grifton at North Pitt, 6 p.m.

New Bern at J.H. Rose, 6 p.m.

North Duplin at Northside, 6 p.m.

Southern Wayne at D.H. Conley, 6 p.m.

West Craven at South Lenoir, 6:30 p.m.

North Lenoir at Greene Central, 7:30 p.m.

Friday’s games

C.B. Aycock at South Central, 6 p.m.

Eastern Wayne at James Kenan, 6 p.m.

Jacksonville at Croatan, 6 p.m.

Jones Senior at Union, 6 p.m.

Pender County at East Carteret, 6:30 p.m.

Richlands at Heidie Traske, 6:30 p.m.

Rocky Mount at Nash Central, 6:30 p.m.

Southwest Onslow at Dixon, 6:30 p.m.

Swansboro at Southside 7 p.m.

Wallace-Rose Hill at White Oak, 7 p.m.

West Carteret at Farmville Central, 7 p.m.

Perquimans at Riverside, 7 p.m.

Northern Nash at SouthWest Edgecombe, 7 p.m.

Fike at Beddingfield, 7 p.m.

Goldsboro at Northside-Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Bear Grass Charter at South Creek, 7 p.m.

Hunt at South Johnston, 7 p.m.

Havelock at Northeastern, 7:30

Saturday’s games

East Duplin at Princeton, 2 p.m.