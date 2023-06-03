BURLINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — West Henderson took Game 2 of its best-of-3 series with J.H. Rose to win the Class 3-A state title on Saturday.

The Falcons scored early and held on for a 2-1 victory. That win, coupled with Friday’s 6-2 victory, gave West Henderson its first state championship since 1992, when the Falcons swept Southern Alamance in a best-of-3 series.

The Falcons ended their season at 27-5. Rose, which was looking to win its eighth state title (1975, 1997, 1999, 2003, 2004, 2008, 2021) and second in three years, ended its season at 26-5. The Rampants came into the title series with a 13-game win streak.

The Falcons got a run on the board in the first inning. It was a bizarre way to start the scoring. Alex Anderson stole second and the attempted throw to the bag hit Rose pitcher Hugh Collins. The ricocheted down the right-field line and Anderson scored.

Rose missed a golden scoring opportunity with the bases loaded in the second when West Henderson’s Lukas Kachilo made a big catch to end the threat.

Alex Anderson singled in Eli Shinn in the third to increase the Falcons’ lead to 2-0.

Rose got its run in the fifth inning on a solo home run by Mitch Jones but couldn’t push anything else across.

The Rampants struggled against West Henderson senior pitcher Nick Stanko, who got the win with a solid outing. He pitched into the seventh before hitting the next batter. Grant Putnam got the final two outs.

West Henderson also loaded the bases in the sixth but did not score.