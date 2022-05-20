GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Play continues in the NC High School Athletic Association baseball, softball and soccer state playoffs with a number of intriguing games being played Friday.

Tops among them is in Greenville as J.H. Rose, the No. 1 seed in Class 3-A and the defending state champions, host No. 13 seed South Central. The game will be played at Ronald Vincent Field at Guy Smith Stadium starting at 7 p.m.

Rose (21-4) won both meetings during the regular season with South Central (19-5). Both are coming off big wins with Rose winning in the bottom of the seventh inning against Orange while South Central beat North Brunswick.

South Lenoir’s softball team advanced to the Class 2-A East final for the first time since 2013 with a win over Roanoke Rapids on Thursday. The Blue Devils (24-1), the No. 2 seed, will face either No. 1 Washington (25-0) or No. 4 Camden County (20-3) in the next round. Those two teams play Friday in Washington.

BASEBALL

Class 1-A

No. 21 Chatham Central (14-10) at No. 1 Perquimans (26-1), 7 p.m.

No. 10 East Columbus (12-10) at No. 3 Bear Grass Charter (20-5), 6 p.m.

Class 2-A

No. 8 Roanoke Rapids (14-8) at No. 4 Whiteville (20-3), 7 p.m.

No. 30 Heidie Trask (16-9) at No. 15 North Lenoir (18-8), 7 p.m.

Class 3-A

No. 13 South Central (19-5) at No. 1 J.H. Rose (21-4), 7 p.m.

No. 6 West Carteret (19-6) at No. 2 South Brunswick (21-3), 6 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Class 1-A

No. 4 Northside (16-7) at No. 1 Bear Grass Charter (21-4), 6:30 p.m.

No. 14 Perquimans (16-7) at No. 2 Vance Charter (16-4), 5 p.m.

Class 2-A

No. 4 Camden County (20-3) at No. 1 Washington (25-0), 6:30 p.m.

No. 2 South Lenoir 7, No. 3 Roanoke Rapids 1

Class 4-A

No. 5 Clayton (19-5) at No. 1 D.H. Conley (25-1), 7 p.m.

No. 10 Fuquay-Varina (21-3) at No. 6 Panther Creek (21-2), 5 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Perquimans, Manteo, East Carteret, Croatan and Jacksonville have each advanced to the third round of the state playoffs.