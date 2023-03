GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The North Carolina Basketball Coaches Association All-District high school teams were released Monday.

The NCBA has more than 1,000 members, and its schools are divided into 12 districts.

Here are the players who were honored in districts that include eastern North Carolina teams.

DISTRICT 1 BOYS

FIRST/SECOND/THIRD TEAM NAME GRADE SCHOOL COACH OF THE YEAR Charles Simmons Hertford County FIRST TEAM (PLAYER OF THE YEAR) Isaac Dobie 12 First Flight FIRST TEAM Tyler Whitehurst 11 Riverside FIRST TEAM Israel Powell 12 Hertford County FIRST TEAM Zy’Lee Bazemore 12 Bertie FIRST TEAM Keveon Rodgers 11 Hertford County SECOND TEAM Mason Dobie 10 First Flight SECOND TEAM Leshaun Jackson 12 Washington County SECOND TEAM Tyell Saunders 10 Northeastern SECOND TEAM Will Brimmer 12 New Bern SECOND TEAM Darius Lewis 12 Washington County THIRD TEAM Jiyoun Williams 10 Northampton THIRD TEAM KJ Sampson 12 New Bern THIRD TEAM Jah’Kelvin Rascoe 11 Bertie THIRD TEAM Jayden Sawyer 9 Columbia THIRD TEAM Manvonta Deloatch 12 Southside

DISTRICT 1 GIRLS

FIRST/SECOND/THIRD TEAM NAME GRADE SCHOOL COACH OF THE YEAR Andre Cherry Northeastern FIRST TEAM (PLAYER OF THE YEAR) Jasmine Felton 11 Northeastern FIRST TEAM Ka’Nyah O’Neal 12 Southside FIRST TEAM Aniyah Rainey 12 Northeastern FIRST TEAM Mariah Jones 11 Northside FIRST TEAM Lailana Harris 10 Perquimans SECOND TEAM Mya Smith 12 Pamlico SECOND TEAM Tamia Britt 12 Hertford County SECOND TEAM Zihanna Lightfoot 9 Riverside SECOND TEAM Michaela Hodge 11 Northampton SECOND TEAM London Barber 9 Gates County THIRD TEAM Camaya Atkins 11 Northwest Halifax THIRD TEAM Crishya Sellers 10 Perquimans THIRD TEAM Kaylee Smith 12 Pamlico THIRD TEAM Ellie Spears 11 Holmes THIRD TEAM Jaslyn Holley 12 Perquimans

DISTRICT 2 BOYS

FIRST/SECOND/THIRD TEAM NAME GRADE SCHOOL COACH OF THE YEAR Chris Grimes White Oak FIRST TEAM (PLAYER OF THE YEAR) Shamel Baker 11 East Carteret FIRST TEAM Jack Voth 12 Hoggard FIRST TEAM Jermaine Cunningham 10 Swansboro FIRST TEAM Khalil Genwright 12 Laney FIRST TEAM Dashaun Hooker 12 Richlands SECOND TEAM Charles Matheka 11 East Carteret SECOND TEAM Rodmik Allen 10 New Hanover SECOND TEAM Zack Noel 11 White Oak SECOND TEAM CJ Jackson 10 White Oak SECOND TEAM Myron McKoy 11 Heide Trask THIRD TEAM Malakhi Daniels 11 North Brunswick THIRD TEAM Aleni Mageo 12 White Oak THIRD TEAM Amaree Barber 11 Jacksonville THIRD TEAM Zeus Batts 10 New Hanover THIRD TEAM Trey Jones 10 Croatan

DISTRICT 2 GIRLS

FIRST/SECOND/THIRD TEAM NAME GRADE SCHOOL COACH OF THE YEAR Chris Williams Southwest Onslow FIRST TEAM (PLAYER OF THE YEAR) Anya Massey

12 Hoggard FIRST TEAM Jada Simpson 12 Laney FIRST TEAM Laney Scoggins 12 Hoggard FIRST TEAM Tanzania Locklear 11 East Carteret FIRST TEAM Armani Reid 12 Southwest Onslow SECOND TEAM Brianna Stanley 9 Ashley SECOND TEAM Carolina Coria 12 Topsail SECOND TEAM Lilah Johnson 12 Topsail SECOND TEAM Ariyona Spearman 11 Union SECOND TEAM Mackenzie Morton 11 Ashley THIRD TEAM Reece Outlaw 11 North Duplin THIRD TEAM Zhariana Shipman 9 Whiteville THIRD TEAM Lexi Steed 12 Hoggard THIRD TEAM Yamorie Hardison 11 Southwest Onslow THIRD TEAM Addy Higginbotham 10 North Duplin

DISTRICT 3 BOYS

FIRST/SECOND/THIRD TEAM NAME GRADE SCHOOL COACH OF THE YEAR Jamaal Croom Goldsboro FIRST TEAM (PLAYER OF THE YEAR) Takorrie Faison 12 Goldsboro FIRST TEAM Jah Short 12 Farmville Central FIRST TEAM Jordan Vick 11 Southern Nash FIRST TEAM Aden Taylor 12 Princeton FIRST TEAM Kamran Prince 11 CB Aycock SECOND TEAM Marcel Freeman 10 North Johnston SECOND TEAM Jamal Townsend 12 Northern Nash SECOND TEAM Treshad Lynch 12 North Lenoir SECOND TEAM Tomir Moore 12 Kinston SECOND TEAM Alex Moye 11 Farmville Central THIRD TEAM Tyler Barnes 11 Rocky Mount THIRD TEAM Amari Latham 11 Goldsboro THIRD TEAM Jaidyne Dunn 12 CB Aycock THIRD TEAM Andrew Grimes 10 Clayton THIRD TEAM Cooper Marcum 12 DH Conley

DISTRICT 3 GIRLS

FIRST/SECOND/THIRD TEAM NAME GRADE SCHOOL COACH OF THE YEAR Pam Gainey Rocky Mount FIRST TEAM (PLAYER OF THE YEAR) Zamareya Jones 11 North Pitt FIRST TEAM Daneesha Briggs 12 Beddingfield FIRST TEAM Caroline Thiel 12 Rocky Mount FIRST TEAM Kylah Silver 12 DH Conley FIRST TEAM Jamaria Freeman 10 Fike SECOND TEAM Darrionna Howard 12 Clayton SECOND TEAM Brittany Silver 9 DH Conley SECOND TEAM Jer’Lisah Pridgen 12 Southwest Edgecombe SECOND TEAM Jermia Walker 12 Southern Nash SECOND TEAM Brooklynne Evans 9 South Central THIRD TEAM “Dee” Graham 12 Rocky Mount THIRD TEAM Jamaiya Bass 12 Southern Wayne THIRD TEAM Destiny Mason 12 CB Aycock THIRD TEAM Kira Jones 9 Rocky Mount THIRD TEAM Sabraya Baker 11 South Central

Click here to see the lists of honorees from other districts.