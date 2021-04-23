Hokies All Access : Reach For Excellence, Korbin Myers profile, Elizabeth Kitley honored, Full Booth with Mike Burnop
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — WFXR Sports Director Jermaine Ferrell hosting the latest edition of Hokies All Access. This week, Virginia Tech athletics debut the Reach for Excellence fundraising campaign. David DeGuzman profiles Virginia Tech wrestler Korbin Myers coming back for another season. Women’s basketball player Elizabeth Kitley competing in the USA Basketball trials. Plus, Virginia Tech Hall of Famer Mike Burnop joins Jermaine for a pair of Full Booth segments.